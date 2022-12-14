Whitney Britt Launches New Consultancy, Two Dog Circus







Founder Whitney Britt announced the official launch of Two Dog Circus, a new boutique consultancy for Broadway, brands, and the performing arts. Focusing on business development, corporate partnerships and special events, Two Dog Circus crafts bespoke arts partnerships with the major players on Broadway and beyond. Two Dog Circus opens with clients Hamilton, the upcoming revival of Sweeney Todd, Roundabout Theatre Company, and The Public Theater.

Across her 15 years in the industry, founder Whitney Britt has worked for producing powerhouses Disney Theatrical Group and Stage Entertainment on the marketing campaigns for Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Newsies, Sister Act, Rocky, and Big Fish. For the last eight years, she spearheaded the American Express theater program, working with more than 100 Broadway productions and creating legacy partnerships with St. Ann's Warehouse, The Public Theater, and Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Whitney is a proud member of the Broadway Women's Alliance and the FLS+ Client Advisory Board.

"I'm delighted to kick-off this new chapter of my career working with world-class theater makers across the globe, crafting impactful partnerships, and bringing my unique strategic perspective to organizations I love." said founder Whitney Britt. "There is nothing more satisfying to me than matchmaking theatrical institutions with partners that can elevate the theatergoing experience and create a lasting impression."

Fellow industry partners have the following to say about Whitney Britt and the launch of Two Dog Circus:

"When I started Baseline Theatrical almost 10 years ago I knew relationships with key partners would be paramount to my success," said Andy Jones, Baseline GM & Founder. "That started with and has continued with Whitney since day one. I am thrilled for her brain, talent and ingenuity to be available to me in her new capacity on all of Baseline's projects."

Warren Adams, Black Theatre Coalition Co-Founder and multi-hyphenate theater artist states, "Whitney's understanding of how art and commerce can work together to create an experience that's beneficial to both parties is unmatched. I look forward to continuing our working relationship, and am excited to see what Two Dog Circus has planned for this next chapter in her story."

For more information visit www.twodogcircus.com.