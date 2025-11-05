WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL is Now Available For Licensing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After New York and London productions, White Rose: The Musical is now available for professional, educational, and community theatre licensing.

The Off-Broadway production of White Rose: The Musical ran from January through March of 2024 at Theatre Row with a cast of Broadway stars including Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures), JoEllen Pellman (Netflix's The Prom), Cole Thompson (Into the Woods, The Wiz), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), and Laura Sky Herman (Hello, Dolly!).

The cast album of White Rose: The Musical was recorded at the legendary Power Station Studios and released by Yellow Sound Label with orchestrations by Tony and Grammy winner Charlie Rosen (available on all streaming platforms).

White Rose: The Musical played London's Marylebone Theatre from February through April of 2025 with a cast of West End actors including Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!), Collette Guitard (Why Am I So Single?), and Ollie Wray (Les Misérables).

White Rose: The Musical is based on a true story, and features a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, with music by Natalie Brice. The musical follows a group of university student activists who stood up to Hitler in Nazi Germany, risking everything by creating and distributing leaflets that challenged his propaganda.

Award-winning New York-based Director WILL NUNZIATA has been with the show since the earliest readings. Belding and Brice credit Nunziata as a core member of the creative team with Bedling adding “Will took White Rose from the page to the stage; his passion and vision took my concepts from dream to reality.” Nunziata directed both the New York and London productions. He says:

"I am thrilled that White Rose: The Musical, following its New York and London premieres, will now be licensed for productions across the country and around the world. Over the past four years, it has been a joy to collaborate with book writer and lyricist Brian Belding and composer Natalie Brice in bringing this powerful story to life as the show's director. White Rose is both timely and timeless, and I am excited for high schools, universities, professional theatres, and community theatres everywhere to share its universal messages of courage, conviction, and hope." - WILL NUNZIATA

Creator and librettist Belding was a high school history teacher for 20 years who hopes to bring White Rose to schools.

He says, “My hope is that White Rose: The Musical inspires those struggling to find their own way to take action where they see injustice. The real White Rose heroes exposed the lies and deceptions of their government; they were students who wanted to make their mark on the world. It has always been my dream to have White Rose performed everywhere, especially in schools.”

Natalie Brice, the composer, adds, “Growing up as an arts kid in the Bay Area who lived for theatre and the punk scene, I always cared about doing theatre for change. Everyone I knew inherently cared about getting messages across, it was at the root of why we ever made any art. I am so excited to have the opportunity to hand this show over to arts kids like me, so they can have something they can artistically jump into as a means for amplifying a voice, whether it's their own voice, the characters' voice, or a means of activism, however they see fit. It totally rocks.”

Theaters and schools interested in licensing White Rose: The Musical should visit the musical's website for information (WhiteRoseTheMusical.com).





