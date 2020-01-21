Tony Winner Reed Birney To Star In CHESTER BAILEY Reading

Tom Viertel announces an industry reading of Joseph Dougherty's Chester Bailey, a new play about the power of the human mind. Directed by Ron Lagomarsino, it was previously presented at A.C.T. in San Francisco and at the Contemporary American Theater Festival where it was critically acclaimed as being "profoundly moving" (BroadwayWorld)

The reading stars Tony and Drama Desk winner Reed Birney (The Humans, "House of Cards) and Ephraim Birney (Admissions, "Gotham").

In a stateside hospital at the close of World War II, a young man recovers from catastrophic injuries. Or so the doctors have told him. But Chester Bailey denies what's happened to him has actually happened. Which is how he comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton. Older, wounded in his own ways, Cotton is charged with leading Chester back to a reality consisting of pain and loss. The journey is not what either man expected.

Chester Bailey will be presented on January 23 at 3pm at Roundabout Rehearsal Studios in NYC. The reading is by invitation only.







