Tom Troupe, Star of Stage & Screen, Husband of Carole Cook, Has Passed

Actor, director, and writer, Tom Troupe began acting in local theater productions before moving to New York City in 1948. Troupe was awarded a scholarship by legendary actress and teacher, Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan, where he shared classes with Geraldine Page, Jason Robards, Sandy Dennis, and Lee Grant, among others, before serving in the Korean War where he was awarded a bronze star. Returning to New York, Troupe made his 1957 Broadway debut in the role of Peter van Daan in “The Diary of Ann Frank” (starring Joseph Schildkraut).

After relocating to Los Angeles in 1958, Troupe appeared in over 75 popular televisions series including “The Fugitive,” “Mission Impossible,” “The Wild, Wild West,” “Star Trek,” “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” "Cagney & Lacey,” “CHiPs,” “Knots Landing,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Cheers.” In film, Troupe appeared in “The Big Fisherman,” “The Devil’s Brigade,” “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Summer School,” and “My Own Private Idaho.” On stage, Troupe starred in productions of “The Lion in Winter,” “Fathers Day,” and “The Gin Game” (all co-starring his wife, Carole Cook), the national tour of “Same Time Next Year” (co-starring Barbara Rush”), the Broadway production of “Romantic Comedy” (starring Mia Farrow), and his acclaimed single-character play “The Diary of a Madman,” which he co-wrote.

Together with his wife (Carole Cook), Tom Troupe was honored with the 2002 L.A. Ovation Award for Career Achievement.

Troupe’s passing is predeceased by his wife, actress Carole Cook, and survived by his son, Christopher Troupe and daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, granddaughter Ashley Troupe, numerous nieces and nephews.

No services or memorials have been announced at this time. In lieu of flowers, requests for donations to the either the Entertainment Community Fund (https://entertainmentcommunity.org/) or the Pasadena Humane Society (https://pasadenahumane.org/) have been made.

Photo: Courtesy of the Troupe family and archives






