Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With The Addition of Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as Partners







Thompson Turner Productions, the venerable Broadway and touring general management and producing office, becomes TT Partners, effective April 19. Co-Founder David Turner is joined by general managers Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as partners in the new entity. Joe Baker, husband of the late Stuart Thompson, remains a partner in TT Partners and President of Stuart Thompson Productions.



Turner co-founded Thompson Turner Productions in 2015 with Tony Award-winning producer and general manager Stuart Thompson, who died in 2017. Thompson originally founded the company in 1993 as Stuart Thompson Productions.



"Our new name honors Stuart's legacy while also welcoming our longtime colleagues Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as leaders within the company," Turner commented. "I am truly thrilled to have Rebecca and Adam as my partners in our new venture."



The company's Broadway credits include the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along, Leopoldstadt, the Broadway and worldwide productions of The Book of Mormon, the 1st National Tour of Mean Girls, as well as several projects in development for upcoming seasons.



Previous TTP productions include this season's Death of a Salesman, the 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of Company, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, Springsteen on Broadway, and King Charles III. As Stuart Thompson Productions, the company's credits included The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Tony Award, Best Play), No Man's Land and Waiting for Godot with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, Jerusalem, Fences with Denzel Washington (Tony Award, Best Revival), Exit the King, God of Carnage (Tony Award, Best Play), Faith Healer, The Year of Magical Thinking with Vanessa Redgrave, Three Days of Rain with Julia Roberts, Doubt (Tony Award, Best Play; Pulitzer Prize), Caroline, or Change, Take Me Out (Tony Award, Best Play), The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Proof (Tony Award, Best Play; Pulitzer Prize), Art (Tony Award, Best Play), Skylight (1996) and Master Class (Tony Award, Best Play).

David Turner began working with the late Stuart Thompson in 2008 and together they formed Thompson Turner Productions in 2015. David previously managed numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway plays and musicals as well as worked for The Public Theatre, Circle Repertory Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, and The Spoleto Festival. From 1994 to 2007 he founded and ran the Adirondack Theatre Festival, a summer theatre dedicated to new and contemporary work where he produced more than 60 plays and musicals and led the construction of a new theatre in a vacant Woolworths store in Glens Falls, NY. David graduated from the University of Michigan after growing up in western Michigan and Toronto, Canada.

Adam Miller has been with STP/TTP since 2008 and has worked on The Book of Mormon since it was in development. Adam's Broadway management journey began nearly 22 years ago with Urinetown the Musical in 2001. He earned a B.A. in Arts Administration from the University of Kentucky and an M.F.A. in Theatre Management and Producing from Columbia University

Rebecca Habel has been the general manager of more than 30 productions on and off-Broadway at Vineyard Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company and at Thompson Turner Productions. She co-created and produced Reconfiguration: An Evening with Other Lives in BAM's Next Wave Festival and was a producing consultant for The Park Avenue Armory on The Hairy Ape. She has a B.A. in Communications from American University and an M.A in Performing Arts Administration from New York University.

Joe Baker has brought his managerial and business development expertise to TTP since he retired from the health care non-profit sector in 2019. Joe's producing credits include most recently Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) in the West End, which won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play of 2022. Joe's other productions include the transfer of The Donmar Warehouse's production of Sweat at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End, which won the Evening Standard Award for Best Play of 2019, Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the West End, and Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, in the West End and on Broadway, for which he garnered a Tony Award. Stuart Thompson (1955-2017) was a six-time Tony Award-winning producer and general manager. He produced the three longest-running plays on Broadway of the past 26 years: Proof, The Tale of the Allergists Wife and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Select Broadway credits include Sweat; Six Degrees of Separation; The Present; King Charles III; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (2013); Death of a Salesman (2012); Jerusalem; The Motherf**ker With the Hat; A View From the Bridge (2010); God of Carnage; Exit the King; Doubt; Caroline, or Change; Take Me Out; Amy's View; Closer; The Blue Room; Art; Skylight; Master Class; A Doll's House; The Chairs; Blood Brothers; Tru; and A Few Good Men. West End credits: No Man's Land, King Charles III. Additionally, he was a producer of Mean Girls on Broadway and served as Executive Producer for the U.S companies of The Book of Mormon and co-produced the West End and Australian productions.



Staff for TT Partners includes Jessie Douglas (Associate General Manager), Garrett Holtz (Associate General Manager), Carrli Cooper (Assistant General Manager), Marty McGuire (Assistant General Manager), Drew Kowalkowski (Chief Operating Officer), Maggie Swahl (Executive Assistant), Allyson Broyles (Office Manager), and Company Managers Justin Gleiberman, Carrie Jablansky, James Ogden II, Tameka Sadler, Rosa Taylor, Brittany Weber, and Marcus Alan Wynn.

