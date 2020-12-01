Theatre Producers of Color Announces PRODUCING 101, Tuition-Free Program for Aspiring BIPOC Producers







Theatre Producers of Color announced today its first-ever educational program - "Producing 101." Over ten weeks, participants will learn the fundamentals of commercial producing - development paths, financing, budgeting, and more - with experienced BIPOC and White ally leaders as their guides, tuition free.

Guest speakers for "Producing 101" include Tony Award®-winning and nominated producers Stephen C. Byrd, Arvind Ethan David, Mara Isaacs, Alia Jones-Harvey, Brian Moreland, Greg Nobile, Joey Parnes, Ron Simons, and Barbara Whitman, as well as Maria Manuela Goyanes, the Artistic Director of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. and Lisa Davis, partner at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz (FKKS).

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.theatreproducersofcolor.org/producing-101. Applications are being accepted beginning TODAY, December 1 through December 13. Space is limited for the tuition-free course.

Founder Miranda Gohh, a producer and one of the eight founding members of The Industry Standard Group (TISG), says, "Oftentimes, the opportunities for learning how to become a commercial producer are inaccessible and out of reach. We've observed many barriers keeping BIPOC out of commercial producing, and TPOC strives to break these down and make producing more accessible for a variety of voices. By making all of our programs free, we are allowing any BIPOC regardless of background, level of education, training, or previous accomplishment to join us."

Tony nominated producer and another founding member of TISG, Rashad V. Chambers (The Inheritance, Betrayal, Ain't Too Proud, American Son) will serve as the overall program mentor, creating a safe space for learning and providing the guidance necessary for participants to become future leaders in the commercial theatre industry.

On the importance of the course, Chambers says, "Being a Broadway producer has been a dream come true. Representation matters and I am honored to work with TPOC to guide the next generation of producers. I wish this program existed when I was starting my career."

TPOC is incubated and supported by Broadway For All (BFA), an organization that provides young artists and stakeholders in entertainment with the programming, community, and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry. "We are thrilled to incubate TPOC, an initiative that aligns seamlessly with our own mission and vision for representation and inclusivity - and in turn, more nuance and rigor - in the American theatre and beyond," says Broadway For All Founder & President Osh Ghanimah.

TPOC was established in 2020 to support the next generation of BIPOC producers by providing access to education, training, and mentorship. The team, which includes Tony nominated producer Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf (Frankie and Johnny), Deven Kolluri, and Penny Pun, would also like to acknowledge Jennifer Friedland, Peggy Koenig, Judith Manocherian, and Greg Nobile.

Applications are being accepted from December 1st through December 13th. The course will meet for two hours every Monday starting on January 25, 2021 and will run through March 29, 2021. For more information, click here.







