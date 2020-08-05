Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Upcoming Conversation Featuring Jane Dubin, Lee Feldshon and More

This week's Community Gathering will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 4:30pm

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. This Friday, August 7, 2020, offers a conversation entitled "Producer Basics: What You Need to Know, COVID Edition," an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive in the age of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email trustaff1@gmail.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

This week's conversation, "Producer Basics: What You Need to Know, COVID Edition," will include the following speakers: producer Jane Dubin (The Prom, Farinelli and the King, Peter and the Starcatcher, An American in Paris), entertainment attorney/producer Lee Feldshon (Austen's Pride the Musical), self-producing solo artist Jessica Sherr (Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies) and producer/general manager Evan Bernardin (We Are the Tigers, Afterglow, Counting Sheep; National tours Million Dollar Quartet, Charlie Brown Christmas). Moderated by TRU Board Chair Sandy Silverberg.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being rescheduled while we wait for the all clear. To help bridge the gap of social distancing, we are retooling workshops and holding community events and panels virtually via Zoom. Join us. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"







