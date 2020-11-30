The Sweets Factory Fellowship in Broadway General Management and Independent Producing Announced







321 Theatrical Management and Barbara Whitman Productions have announced, in partnership with the Epic Theatre Ensemble, THE SWEETS FACTORY FELLOWSHIP in Broadway General Management and Independent Producing. The Sweets Factory, a collective of theatrical managers and producers with offices on the second floor of the old Sweets Factory building in Hell's Kitchen, includes 321 Theatrical Management (Nina Essman, Marcia Goldberg, & Nancy Gibbs) and Barbara Whitman Productions, with Patrick Catullo, Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell), Amanda Dubois, Aaron Glick, Cody Lassen & Associates, and No Guarantees (Darren Johnston & Christine Schwarzman).

The year-long paid fellowship is open to rising New York City High School seniors currently enrolled in the Epic NEXT Arts Leadership initiative, Epic Theatre Ensemble's youth development program. One to four students per year will have the opportunity to work alongside leaders in the theatre industry as they gain an intensive look at commercial theatre, including such areas as general management, company management, arts management, and independent producing. Fellows will be guided through the program by designated mentors to perpetuate the Epic NEXT program's commitment to an individualized approach to leadership development, civic engagement, and college readiness.

THE SWEETS FACTORY FELLOWSHIP will provide Epic NEXT graduates with the next stage of their theatre education; the capstone program allows interested students who have received a comprehensive creative theatre education a deep dive into the business side of the greater theatre industry.

During the fall and winter of Senior year, Fellows will meet with their designated mentors at least once a week and attend and observe meetings and theatrical events, as available, in coordination with the Fellows academic schedule, and receive a stipend for their time. In the spring and summer, the Fellow will begin work in a professional theatre office, be paid hourly, and continue mentorship and observership opportunities.

Epic NEXT participants will be eligible to express interest in the program in the spring of Junior year. Fellows will be chosen after an application and interview process during the summer months, and will be chosen each fall. Previous office experience and/or office skills are neither required nor preferred.

For more information on THE SWEETS FACTORY FELLOWSHIP, please visit: https://www.epictheatreensemble.org/contribute/school-to-production-pipeline/







