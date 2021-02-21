The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Returns With Director Trey Haley







On February 27th, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by director Trey Haley. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Mr. Haley. Classes take place Saturday mornings at 10 AM PST via Zoom.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Trey Haley is President and Partner at Tri Destined Studios where he is responsible for the implementation of productions and events. He is also tasked with developing diverse venture collaborations and strategic alliances based on shared vision, values and goals. A passionate filmmaker with a diverse breadth and sensibility, Trey has directed a variety of genres.

His latest project is the hit crime drama The Family Business, where he serves as both Director and Co-Executive Producer. A fan-favorite the series stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Emilio Rivera and Tami Roman, just to name a few. Season 2 of the series is streaming now on BET+ and he is currently filming Season 3.

Other projects he has directed include the legal thriller Influence, which also boasts a star-studded ensemble to include Deborah Cox, Roger Guenveur Smith, Kellita Smith and Anthony Hamilton, is streaming exclusively on BET+. Trey also directed the Rom-Com Always a Bridesmaid, written by Yvette Nicole Brown. The project, which aired on BET in 2019, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for writing. It is a leading title streaming on Netflix and stars Javicia Leslie, Jordan Calloway, Yvette Nicole Brown and Richard Lawson.

Also confirmed as guest teachers for the RLS Master Class Series are casting director Marci Liroff (April 10th) and casting director Katie O'Connor (April 17th).

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlstreyhaley.eventbrite.com