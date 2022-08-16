The Industry Standard Group Welcomes Isha Gulati As Strategy And Operations Consultant







The Industry Standard Group will welcome Isha Gulati to the organization as a Strategy and Operations Consultant, along with an initial slate of community allies. Founded in 2020, TISG is a community organization innovating Broadway by finding new pathways toward equitable representation in commercial theatre.

As a key member of the staff, Gulati will oversee upcoming TISG initiatives, help galvanize the community, and support the organization. Her expertise as a DEI and Technology Program Manager as well as a theatre industry professional makes her the perfect asset for TISG as we refine our internal systems and enhance our community engagement.

Sharing the spotlight on the organization's expansion, TISG is excited to share the initial slate of community allies, Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC), Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ), The Business of Broadway (BoB), Get To Work, Groundwater Arts, The Sol Project, and Theater Producers of Color (TPOC). The slate will hold the organization accountable for what collaborative allyship looks like and ideate positive and impactful ways to be in service to each other. See the full list of coalition partners.

For more information on The Industry Standard Group visit: https://www.theindustrystandardgroup.com.

The Industry Standard Group (TISG) is a community organization that promotes diverse projects, increases the presence of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) investors & producers in the commercial producing field, & expands the opportunities that these communities are granted in the industry. The co-founders came together through a shared affinity and commonality of often being the only collaborator of color in many producing rooms on Broadway, and they sought to create change by re-imagining the pathways to participation within the decision-making levels of theater-making.