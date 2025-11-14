The First Global Indigenous and First Nations Playwrights and Composers' Event Set For Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ally Artists Group and Eagle Project have announced The First Global Indigenous and First Nations Playwrights and Composers' Event. The title of this year’s event is, "Indigenous Voices: A Celebration of Playwrights and Composers," an event dedicated to showcasing Global Indigenous, Native American, Aboriginal, and First Nations playwrights and composers.

This special two-night engagement, part of The Eagle Project's acclaimed “Hatch Development Series”, will take place on November 17th and 18th, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, at the Dramatists Guild Foundation, located at 520 8th Ave, New York, NY.

"Indigenous Voices" aims to foster collaboration, networking, and exposure for Indigenous artists within New York City's dynamic theatrical community. The event will feature a diverse program of new works, all directed by Ryan Opalanietet Pierce (Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape).

The program highlights the work of esteemed Native American Playwrights - Vickie Ramirez (Tuscarora), Ryan Opalanietet Pierce (Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape), and Dawn Jamieson (Cayuga), alongside composer Danielle Jagelski (Oneida/Red Cliff Band of Ojibwe). The evening will commence with a captivating opening presentation by the Cordillera Cultural Ensemble, representing the Igorot tribe of the Austronesian people from the Northern Philippines.

This project is spearheaded by Joyce Laoagan, from the Igorot tribe, and Opalanietet. Their leadership brings a profound understanding and commitment to elevating Indigenous narratives and artistic expressions.

"Indigenous Voices" is open to theater professionals, producers, directors, actors, musicians, writers, students, and the general public with an interest in Indigenous arts and culture. This is a unique opportunity to engage with and celebrate the rich contributions of Indigenous artists to the performing arts.

To learn more about the event, book donation-based tickets and learn how to support and contribute to this event, please visit the website HERE.





