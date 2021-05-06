The Drama League Announces 2021-2022 Directing Fellowships and Residencies







The Drama League has announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 Drama League Directing Fellowship and Residencies, part of the umbrella of programs known as the Directors Project. Each recipient will receive financial and career development support, skill-honing workshops, and production opportunities at theaters across the country.

The 2021-2022 Drama League Fellows are:

NEW YORK DIRECTING FELLOWS:

Ryan Dobrin (he/him), Reena Dutt (she/her), Keenan Tyler Oliphant (he/him)

HANGAR DIRECTING FELLOWS:

Christian Ávila (he/him), Jasmine B. Gunter (she/her), Cara Hinh (she/they), Nicholas Polonio (he/him)

Leo Shull MUSICAL DIRECTING FELLOW:

Sivan Battat (she/they)

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTING FELLOW:

Tatyana-Marie Carlo (ella/her)

CLASSICAL DIRECTING FELLOW:

Lanise Antoine Shelley (she/her)

The 2021-2022 Drama League Directors in Residence are:

Beatrice Terry RESIDENT DIRECTOR:

Ran Xia (she/her)

IMPACT RESIDENT DIRECTOR:

Rachel Dickstein/Ripe Time(she/her)

NEXT STAGE RESIDENT DIRECTORS:

Matt Dickson (he/him), Lyam B. Gabel (they/them), Arpita Mukherjee (she/her), Danny Sharron (he/him)

These directors join the 2020 Drama League New York Directing Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Cait Robinson, and Taylor Haven Holt, who are currently in production on The Drama League's annual festival, DirectorFest; along with Classical Fellow Emma Rosa Went, who directed a staged reading of John Lyly's Gallathea for The Drama League and Red Bull Theater in March. This year, the four new productions of DirectorFest -- which were fully produced and staged by Ms. Angeles, Ms. Harriday, Ms. Robinson and Ms. Holt without an audience at the A.R.T./NY Theaters in New York City -- will be broadcast worldwide as digitally-captured performances beginning June 7. Visit directorfest.org for tickets and more information.

"As theatre begins to open to live performances again, The Drama League is supporting and preparing directors as leaders in that effort," said Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. "These directors, chosen from hundreds of applicants, are phenomenally talented artists. The productions they will create, and the stories they will tell, will reverberate loudly as some of the first theatrical work of the post-pandemic era. We are honored to amplify their voices and can't wait for everyone to experience their imaginations."