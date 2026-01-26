The Broadway League And Coalition Of Broadway Unions And Guilds Present 16TH ANNUAL BROADWAY SALUTES

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway League and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the 16th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square. The annual event honored 450 Broadway veterans whose work onstage and behind the scenes has shaped the industry for 25, 35, and more than 50 years.

Hosted by Samantha Williams, the ceremony celebrated artists, craftspeople, and professionals from across the Broadway community. The program featured a performance of “What I Did for Love” by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, introduced by legendary performer and original A Chorus Line cast member Baayork Lee.

Broadway Salutes recognizes individuals across every discipline in the theatre ecosystem, including actors, designers, directors, musicians, stage managers, stagehands, producers, publicists, box office staff, ushers, and administrators. Since its founding in 2009, the program has honored more than 5,300 members of the Broadway community.

As part of the celebration, the names of honorees scrolled across the electronic marquee in Shubert Alley, offering a public tribute to their contributions to Broadway.

“Broadway Salutes is about recognizing the people who have devoted decades of their lives to this industry,” said Lauren Reid, Immediate Past Chair of The Broadway League and Broadway Salutes Committee Co-Chair. “Their work forms the foundation of Broadway's success.”

“Behind every production is a vast community of professionals whose expertise and commitment make Broadway possible,” said Laura Penn, Executive Director of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and Broadway Salutes Committee Co-Chair. “Broadway Salutes is our opportunity to thank those who have given so much of themselves to this art form and this industry.”

Committee Co-Chairs for Broadway Salutes were Laura Penn and Lauren Reid. Program Co-Directors were Marc Bruni and Paige Price, with Meg Zervoulis serving as Program Music Director. The production team was led by Foresight Events.





