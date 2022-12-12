The 29 Hour Venture to Develop THE RESET by Ed Clark For Industry Reading in January
In The Reset, two down-and-out playwrights join forces to compete against their nemesis to have the first play produced after COVID.
The 29 Hour Venture (co-founded by Chad Austin and JV Mercanti) will be developing a new play, The Reset by Ed Clark, for an industry reading to be presented on January 21st, 2023. The piece will be helmed by Mercanti.
In The Reset, two down-and-out playwrights join forces to compete against their nemesis to have the first play produced after COVID. Racing a deadline, Rosa and Alex dictate a play that comes to life. In the process, the playwrights overcome comic and tragic obstacles, reset their lives, and rediscover the reasons they love community theater.
Playwright Ed Clark has had two productions in his short career (Shame Bomb in 2019 and The Reset in 2022). His comedy With Us was a semi-finalist in the Tru Voices 2022 Play Reading Series in New York City. Ed has also won awards from the Kentucky Theater Association for his plays Fracked! and Blindspot. Ed has a Master of Arts in Literary Studies from the University of Iowa and practices law in Lexington, Kentucky.
Chad and JV met while working on NBC's Emmy and Grammy award winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor-Dixon. They immediately developed a personal and professional rapport. The desire to continue working together birthed The 29 Hour Venture. At The 29 Hour Venture, they want to provide an artistic space for writers to hear their work -- at whatever stage of the process it is in - produced with the utmost professionalism. Whether it be a play, a musical, or a more experimental theatrical event, they guarantee a reading of the highest caliber. Their combined experience as Artistic Directors, Directors, Casting Directors, Producers and Educators will provide you with all the support you need. You may come to them with a full creative team in place. You may come to us starting from scratch, or somewhere in between. They will assist you at whatever stage of development you find yourself at.
For more information regarding The 29 Hour Venture, visit www.the29hourventure.com/about.
December 12, 2022
