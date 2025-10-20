The 1/52 Project Hosts 2025 Reception Honoring Grant Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Borritt, hosted its 2025 reception on October 6 at The Civilian Hotel to celebrate and honor the twelve early-career designers to receive financial grants for the programs’ fourth year.

The evening brought together members of the Broadway design community, including past and present receipts, donors, and industry leaders, to recognize this year’s honorees as well as celebrate The 1/52 Project’s ongoing mission to diversify and strengthen the Broadway design community.

At the event, twelve grants totaling $165,000 were presented to the 2025 recipients, marking another significant milestone for the organization. Now in its fourth year, The 1/52 Project has distributed over $500,000 in grants to 35 early-career designers across scenic, costume, lighting, sound, projection, hair, and makeup disciplines. Each recipient was selected based on talent, creativity, innovation, financial need, and potential for future excellence in the professional theatrical field.

The twelve 2025 recipients are Luis Garcia (Projection Designer), Mary YoungMi Lee (Hair & Wig Designer), Alex Meyer (Set Designer), Erica Lauren Maholmes (Lighting Designer), Germán Martínez (Sound Designer), Rodrigo Muñoz (Costume Designer), Earon Chew Nealy (Makeup Designer), Jacqueline (JQ) Reed (Projection Designer), Sasha Jin Schwartz (Scenic Designer), Cassie Janay Ann Williams (Hair & Wig Designer), Emily Duncan Wilson (Sound Designer), and Haydee Zelideth (Costume Designer).

Photo credit: Danny Bristoll





