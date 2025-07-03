Television Academy Foundation Launches New ‘Access: Behind the Screens’ Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy Foundation has announced it will launch its free education series “Access: Behind the Screens” for students and early career professionals with an event featuring the star and producers of the hit television series Overcompensating on Monday, July 14, 10-11 a.m. EDT/1-2 p.m. PDT.

As platforms like TikTok and Instagram launch talented voices into the spotlight, the next big leap is turning digital momentum into a television career. This conversation with Overcompensating creators will share insights on developing a series, collaborating across platforms and moving from content creation to television. To register for the online discussion, visit here.

﻿Access: Behind the Screens is the Foundation's new education program offering behind-the-scenes access to the television industry. The series will feature masterclass workshops and panel discussions with top industry professionals, providing the next generation of entertainment professionals with an insider's guide to a career in the media industry.

“Access: Behind the Screens – Overcompensating” will feature an online conversation with the show’s creator, executive producer, writer and star Benito Skinner, and showrunner/executive producer Scott King on the making of Amazon Prime’s hit series, co-executive produced by music star Charli XCX. The discussion will be moderated by Mara Webster, co-founder and host, In Creative Company.

Overcompensating is a comedy-drama series that follows its main character “Benny,” a closeted former high school football star and valedictorian from Idaho, as he begins his freshman year at the fictional Yates University. Struggling with his identity, Benny befriends Carmen, a fellow freshman from New Jersey who was an outsider in high school. Together, they navigate the challenges of college life, including relationships, secret societies and self-discovery. Just five days after its May 15, 2025, premiere, Overcompensating landed the No. 1 spot on Prime’s most-watched TV shows in the U.S.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future.

Photo credit: Erik Tanner





