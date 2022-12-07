Tally Sessions, Sally Wilfert, Howard McGillin & More to Star in INVENTIONS OF PIANO Industry Reading
INVENTIONS FOR PIANO tells a story of love, lies and the biggest fraud ever perpetrated in the history of recorded music.
The Directors Company (Michael Parva, Artistic Director; Leah Michalos, Producing Director) will present a reading of INVENTIONS FOR PIANO, a new musical by Joseph Thalken, based on the article Fantasia for Piano by Mark Singer. The private industry reading is being presented Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Theatre Center.
Directed by Annette Jolles (Emmy Award for 9/11 Memorial from Ground Zero), and musical direction by Will Curry, the cast features Tally Sessions (Anastasia, War Paint), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Cassondra James (Once on this Island), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera), Michael Winther (Fun Home), Leah Horowitz (Follies), Jennifer Smith (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Liam Forde (Hand to God), Wade McCollum (Ernest Shackleton Loves Me), and Gabra Zackman. Adam Rothenberg is the Pianist. Stage management: Kaleigh Bernier and General Management: Joel Glassman.
INVENTIONS FOR PIANO follows an ambitious record producer who, after seeing his wife collapse onstage during a concert, sets out to salvage her career by any means necessary, transforming her into one of the world's most acclaimed pianists. Based on real events, INVENTIONS FOR PIANO tells a story of love, lies and the biggest fraud ever perpetrated in the history of recorded music.
The private industry reading is being presented Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Theatre Center, interested parties should contact info@directorscompany.com.
The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals for the American theatre public. For over 40 years, The Directors Company has mentored and supported emerging artists in the development of original theatre works from inception to production, providing artistic and dramaturgical guidance to promising, new theatre artists and their projects. Inventions for Piano is supported in part by The Ted and Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.
For more information, please visit directorscompany.org
Talia Corren Appointed Co-Executive Director OF A.R.T./NY
December 7, 2022
The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) has appointed Talia Corren Co-Executive Director. Corren joins forces with Co-Executive Director Risa Shoup at the dawn of a new era for the esteemed service organization, as it adopts a model of shared executive leadership to envision and realize A.R.T./NY’s second half-century of impact.
Adam Frank Named Managing Director of Baltimore Center Stage
December 7, 2022
Experienced non-profit arts leader Adam Frank will join Baltimore Center Stage as Managing Director. Frank will assume the role beginning December 13, 2022.
Entertainment Unions Urge Congress To Restore Tax Fairness For The Industry's Workers
December 7, 2022
Americans will soon start gathering their receipts and documents to prepare their taxes, and entertainment workers anticipate owing unnecessarily burdensome amounts in taxes because they are unable to deduct required work expenses.
Join BroadwayWorld: Open Ad Operations Team Position
December 6, 2022
BroadwayWorld is looking for a full-time Ad Operations team member with a solid understanding of the digital advertising ecosystem. This candidate should be a self-starter and demonstrate previous experience as well as excellent communication skills. Communicating technical issues across departments will be a key function of this role. Attention to detail is a must.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/4/22
December 6, 2022
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/4/2022.
