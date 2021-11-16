TRU to Present 'Expanding The Idea Of Theater: Performance Art, Devised Theatre And More'







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 80 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward. To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

11/19 - (5:00pm) Expanding the Idea of Theater: Performance Art, Devised Theatre and More

In the room: Pablo Helguera, artist, performer, author and former Director of Adult and Academic Programs at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; and Sarah Hughes, director and producer of collaborative theater works and new media. Non-traditional modes of creating theater have had a long proud history, and yet are not understood - or are misunderstood - by so many theater professionals today. Given the fact that we are returning to a post-COVID world of live performance, and that we have had a year and a half to reconsider our priorities and our art, perhaps this is a good time to explore creative options. Collaborative processes may have an appeal after being in isolation for so long. Now that we've been pushed to work in virtual medium, will new media be part of our toolbox? Can new media and VR be considered theater, film, both or neither? Can these forms express and explore themes and issues more effectively than linear narrative plays? CLIC,K HERE to register and we will email you the link: https://truonline.org/events/expanding-the-idea-of-theater/.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.