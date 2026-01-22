Max Chernin, Savy Jackson, Charlie Webb to Lead Reading of New Musial AMERICAN GAME

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers have announced an invitation-only New York City reading of AMERICAN GAME, a new musical set in Round Rock, Texas, against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and rising political unrest. The presentation will take place on January 30 and follows a summer 2025 developmental residency with Theatre Under The Stars in Houston.

The musical features a book by Ben Heintz and Lana Scott Stringer, with music and lyrics by Heintz, and is directed by Miranda Cornell, who is slated to make her Off-Broadway directorial debut in Spring 2026 with Indian Princesses at Atlantic/Rattlestick Theaters.

The cast for the reading includes Max Chernin, Savy Jackson, Charlie Webb, John Patrick Collins, Felix Torrez-Ponce, Jill Paice, Ed Watts, Davis Wayne, Adi Roy, Tanner Callicutt, Hailey Hyde, and Sherz Aletaha, with stage directions read by Isuri Wijesundara.

Set in 1970s Texas, American Game tells a dual narrative: the rise of a manipulative radio personality known as Radiohost, a personification of institutional power, and the unraveling of an American family grappling with the consequences of war and ideology. After returning wounded from Vietnam, eldest son John becomes disillusioned and disappears, while his younger brother Eddie faces mounting pressure to either enlist or protest. As Radiohost’s propaganda tightens its grip on the town, Eddie is drafted and drawn into a distorted vision of patriotism, forcing him to confront his beliefs when John re-emerges as a perceived enemy of the state.

The creative team also includes music director Stephen Murphy, stage manager Kyra Bowie, associate director Amiah McGinty, sound designer Connor Wang, associate sound designer Jaechelle Johnson, and production assistants Tommy Pegan and David Karpinski. Casting is by Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and Frankie Ramirez, CSA, of TRC Casting.

American Game is produced by Zachary Hausman, Jennifer O’Grady, and Maximilian Tabet for Sure As The Tide Productions.

Requests for invitations to the reading may be made by emailing AmericanGameRSVP@gmail.com.





