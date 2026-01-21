Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Raising Money For Theater 2026: Who, How And When To Ask'

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Resources Unlimited will present Raising Money for Theatre 2026: Who, How and When to Ask, an annual workshop expanded to include people Zooming in from out of town, set for Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Register here for more information. The price is $200 for non-members, $165 for TRU members.

The masks are off, live theater is back. Time to move your projects forward. It's more important now than ever for the voices of theater to be heard so start moving ahead with passion, a plan, and an awareness of how to navigate our current world-in-transition. For producers, one important step will always be finding the money and resources to make it all happen. We invite you to acquire some basic tools and crucial information that will help you to overcome your money shyness, navigate the roadblocks, and effectively reach out to supporters.﻿

From legal requirements and business planning to pitching techniques and presentation skills, plus a wealth of first-hand experience from a half dozen producers who are currently active in the Broadway and off-Broadway worlds, we promise you an informative, empowering and inspiring day.

Scholarships available if you can demonstrate financial need. Fill out the form here.

Workshop faculty will include:

Jamie deRoy, award-winning producer (14 Tony Awards, 9 MAC Awards, 12 Drama Desk awards, 4 Audience Choice Awards, 11 Drama League Awards);

Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: Village of Vale);

Sharon Fallon/Sharon Fallon Productions, executive producer, general manager and consultant (Indecent, Beautiful Broadway, London & National Tour, Matilda The Musical, Lysistrata Jones);

Clare Feuille & Josh Dooley/Feuille Dooley Productions (Operation Mincemeat on Broadway; I Was a Teenage She-Devil, How Not to Fund a Honeymoon at Edinburgh Fringe);

Patricia Klausner, managing director Shotgun Productions, producer (upcoming London: Little Dancer; Broadway: Tony awards for Pippin and The Band's Visit, plus Trip to Bountiful, The Scottsboro Boys, Stick Fly; off-Broadway: Clear..., Santa Claus Is Coming Out, The Chaos Theories, Don't Hug Me);

Cody Lassen, producer (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening revival).;

PLUS Entertainment attorneys Lee Feldshon and Eric Goldman.

SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS (subject to change)

11:45am-12:00pm - registration and check-in

12:00 to 12:45 - "Commercial vs Not-for-Profit Asks: Defining the Differences" with attorney Eric Goldman.We will define terms, then focus on the not-for-profit side: the legal paperwork and structure that is necessary in order to ask for donations, and the responsibilities to your donors, plus the ways in which not-for-profits and commercial companies can work together, and new developments during the pandemic shutdown.

12:45 to 1:30 - "Commercial Financing: Formalizing Your Ask" with attorney Lee Feldshon. The required paperwork and structures at every level of development, from front money agreements to private placement to Federal filings. The limitations placed on asking. New paths to take during COVID-19, the impact of force majeure, and other current developments.

1:30 to 2:15 - "Cultivating Investors and Understanding the Basics" with Patricia Klausner and Jamie deRoy. Who to go to, what to talk about, how to present material, disclosures and much more. Identifying prospective investors is just the first step. How do you communicate your passion for a project, incentivize a prospect and close the deal? PLUS the business and hierarchy of theatrical producing: definitions of lead producer, co-producer, investors, and appropriate lingo, budgets, capitalization, and recoupment charts.

2:15 to 3:00 - "The Investor Perspective and Maintaining an Investor Pool" with Jamie deRoy and Patricia Klausner. Tips for closing with that investor prospect. How an investor's interest in a project may differ from an associate producer's, why they invest, and best ways to make your ask so it grabs their interest. And how to keep them loyal and supportive when things don't quite go the way you hoped.

3:00 to 3:45 pm - BREAK (lunch?)

3:45 to 4:30 pm - "Thinking in the Long Term, and Keeping Your Investors Happy" with Sharon Fallon. Closing the deal is just the start - once you've brought on your investors you need to maintain their support. And that takes work. Also learn to think in the long term rather than looking at your budget step by step. Think ahead. Plan for success.

4:30 to 5:15 - "Practical Tips and Money-Raising Secrets" with Cody Lassen. Practical tips, tricks, and tools you can use to raise money and manage investor relations. From initial investor research through closing night and beyond, you'll learn how to create a plan for managing the fundraising process that you can put to use right away.

5:15 to 5:20 - leg stretch

5:20 to 6:10 - "Finding Your Nerve and Making That First Ask" moderated by Jane Dubin, with Claire Feuille & Josh Dooley (Feuille Dooley Productions) and Sharon Fallon - an inter-active talkback. Followed by a Q&A with attendees.

6:10 to 6:30pm - breakout/networking





