TRU Announces March Panel 'Rethinking Marketing Strategies To Reach The Wider Virtual Audience'







Theater Resources Unlimited will present the monthly Panel, Rethinking Marketing Strategies to Reach the Wider Virtual Audience on Thursday, March 25, 2021 via Zoom. The panel will be led by Roger Gonzalez of Alliance Media Theatricals & LocalTheatreUSA.com, Monica Hammond of Big Leap Brands (former director of marketing for Davenport Theatrical Enterprises) and Toni Isreal of Realemn Productions (former managing director of Walker International Communications). Reserve a spot on the TRU event page at https://truonline.org/events/virtual-marketing-strategies/, or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com - you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link.

The shutdown of live theater threw many into a tailspin, but some rebounded and embraced the New Medium of virtual performance to keep their projects moving ahead, and their passion alive. Bravo! Now how do you reach audiences? And are they even the same people who support live theater? While production possibilities may be limited, audience bases have actually widened now that we can easily tap into markets beyond our geographic location. With little money to spend on traditional ad campaigns during these tough times, the emphasis on reaching new audiences has also shifted. A digital world needs a digital marketing strategy, of course. And they will look at Facebook ad strategies, email marketing, adwords, partnerships with Goldstar/Groupon, etc. - all the tools we used before the shutdown. But how we use them now may be different.

Zoom session will open at 5:30pm eastern time for roundtable introductions of attendees; program will start at 6:00pm - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Free for TRU members, pay-what-you-can for non-members. Please use the bright red reservation box on their web page, or email or phone at least a day in advance (or much sooner): e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com or phone 833-506-5550.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to rethink all TRU programs for Zoom presentation. Turns out that what seemed at first to be a drastic inconvenience has paid off with surprising benefits," said Bob Ost, executive director of TRU. "We now have extended our reach well beyond the New York area, throughout the US and as far away as England, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. This panel will talk about the value of marketing to the ever-growing online audience that the pandemic has created."

About the Panelists

Roger Gonzalez is owner of Alliance Media & Communications, a media and live entertainment, integrated marketing and PR firm that works with media companies, small to mid-sized businesses, and with the independent theatre industry to promote theatre and live entertainment. Alliance Media & Communications publishes LocalTheatreUSA.com, a live entertainment site dedicated to theatre/live entertainment in the New York Tri-state area and across the country. Launched as a blog in 2006 it has become a premier site for independent producers, local venues, performing arts centers and theatre production in the New York Tri-State area, covering and promoting all NY Theatre and live entertainment. As of 2016, they began also to work with playwrights and help realize new theatrical works, with the goal to bring them to the stage, typically helping them create everything from online presence (websites, social media, press), to realizing their fundraising potential, developing a budget, and finding the right venue.

Monica Hammond is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Big Leap Brands LLC, working with clients to understand their business as well as we know our own, because small opportunities can be found in the most granular aspects of any business that will make a huge impact. We've found opportunities for our clients in their marketing, systems and processes, expenses, and more. As a marketing professional, Monica has worked on numerous Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, It's Only A Play, Gettin' The Band Back Together, as well as the National Tour of A Night With Janis Joplin. Off Broadway: That Bachelorette Show, The Awesome 80s Prom, Daddy Long Legs, A Better Place. She is also the Founder and Chief Coloring Officer of Curious Custom Coloring Books, and Founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries.

Toni Isreal is admired for her expertise in multi-cultural marketing, strategic implementation, and her signature ability inspire, develop, and lead innovative creative thinking. In addition to being a proud member of New York Women in Film & Television, Isreal is the CEO and Founder of REALEMN Productions LLC, Broadway's leading multicultural marketing and PR support team. Just a few REALEMN clients include 2019 Tony Award Winning HADESTOWN, Broadway Bound - MJ The Musical, and New York Theatre Workshop and the upcoming HADESTOWN Tour 2021. REALEMN is excited to work with NC Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep) for their Black History Month Production of "Freedom Summer". Isreal is also a consultant with New York's World-Famous Apollo Theater, where she has secured over a million dollars in sales. And she was formally the Diversity Consultant at McCarter Theater in Princeton and now re-joining the McCarter Theatre Family with The Real Team - REALEMN Productions, Community Outreach and Press. Previously, Isreal was the Managing Director of Walker International Communications Group (WICG). In that role, she led a team providing all aspects of marketing consultation to arts organizations including audience development, media support, and socially & technology driven initiatives. As a sincere advocate for BIPOC, Isreal further enjoys promoting the arts and entertainment to multicultural communities and delivering engaging experiences that encourage audiences to secure their seats and tune in. Added to her arsenal, COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank (CTT Member) https://www.covidtheatrethinktank.org/ NEW client, George Street Playhouse - New Brunswick. And Proud to be a Founding Member of The Industry Standard Group (TISG) https://www.theindustrystandardgroup.com/