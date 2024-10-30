TOTALLY NORMAL: A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical Will Have an Industry Performance

The performance is on November 8
An industry performance will be held for TOTALLY NORMAL: A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical at Opera America's Marc A. Scorca Hall on November 8.
Tabitha and Squid are broke stoner roommates who do everything together—like running the illegal, weed-fueled Hotbox Salon out of their apartment in Oakland, CA. Can their business survive Squid’s problem drinking, Tabitha’s risky hookup with their building’s super, and the everyday struggles of working class trans life? No spoilers, but it’s gonna get messy!
In this brand new show, trans people aren’t punchlines—they deliver punchlines. Combining the spirit of groundbreaking queer musicals like Falsettos and Fun Home with the broad, raunchy humor ofAvenue Q, TOTALLY NORMAL is a loving, hilarious tribute to the humor and humanity at the heart of trans friendships.
Tickets are pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $15.
Tabitha: Blanca Del Loco
Squid: Ellie van Amerongen
Buffy/Lieutenant: Sushma Saha
Earnest/Guncle: Sar Burke
Chad, Chorebitch1997, Director, Phantom Fairy: Sam Nackman
Trent, Gretchen, Commander, Creep, Phantom Fairy: Sammy Overton
Director: Mika Kauffman
Music Director: Sid Quinsaat
Stage Manager: Hannahjo Anderson
Lyrics, Music + Book: Reina Bracha
Music: Matt Fukui Grandy
Book: Kelly Anneken
For more info about the show, including more ways to get involved, visit www.totallynormalmusical.com.
Videos