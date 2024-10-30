TOTALLY NORMAL: A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical Will Have an Industry Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An industry performance will be held for TOTALLY NORMAL: A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical at Opera America's Marc A. Scorca Hall on November 8.

Tabitha and Squid are broke stoner roommates who do everything together—like running the illegal, weed-fueled Hotbox Salon out of their apartment in Oakland, CA. Can their business survive Squid’s problem drinking, Tabitha’s risky hookup with their building’s super, and the everyday struggles of working class trans life? No spoilers, but it’s gonna get messy!

In this brand new show, trans people aren’t punchlines—they deliver punchlines. Combining the spirit of groundbreaking queer musicals like Falsettos and Fun Home with the broad, raunchy humor ofAvenue Q, TOTALLY NORMAL is a loving, hilarious tribute to the humor and humanity at the heart of trans friendships.

Tickets are pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $15.

Cast

Tabitha: Blanca Del Loco

Squid: Ellie van Amerongen

Buffy/Lieutenant: Sushma Saha

Earnest/Guncle: Sar Burke

Chad, Chorebitch1997, Director, Phantom Fairy: Sam Nackman

Trent, Gretchen, Commander, Creep, Phantom Fairy: Sammy Overton

Creative team

Director: Mika Kauffman

Music Director: Sid Quinsaat

Stage Manager: Hannahjo Anderson

Lyrics, Music + Book: Reina Bracha

Music: Matt Fukui Grandy

Book: Kelly Anneken

For more info about the show, including more ways to get involved, visit www.totallynormalmusical.com.

