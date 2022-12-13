THE CHILLING TALES OF YULETIDE Returns For Another Winter Ghost Story







After A Fish in the Sea's success last year with their winter time anthology audio drama, Chilling Tales of Yuletide is back for another episode this winter season.

Dropping on Christmas Eve globally, this year the series features an hour long special rather than a collection of stories, and is an adaptation of the Victorian short story, The Screaming Skull. Written for a modern audience, the story has a deliberate nod to the likes of Mulder and Scully, Booth and Brennan, and other believer/sceptic tropes, in the former of Miller and Shaugnessy, who are investigating the Screaming Skull in question.

Following the death of his friends, Mr and Mrs Pratt, Captain Braddock has taken up residence in their former home, and claims to be haunted by a skull kept in his bedroom that he says screams every night. He is convinced it is Mrs Pratt's skull and that it is proof she was murdered by her husband, though he is too afraid to confirm his theory for certain. Miller and Shaugnessy arrive to both investigate the skull and the potential murder on a dark, cold night in December, and as they speak with the Captain before a crackling fire, the haunting starts to come alive around them.

Available to listen on all podcast platforms from December 24th, the cast features Pete Lutz as Captain Charles Braddock, Lana O'Kell as Shaughnessy and Joshua Chadwick as Miller.

Last year's episode, featuring three short winter ghost stories, is available to listen to now wherever podcasts are available.