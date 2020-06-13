THE ACTOR'S CHOICE Will Celebrate 200th Program

The Actor's Choice will be celebrating its 200th program on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00AM PST/2:00PM EST.

Please join in, with host Ron Brewington, as they celebrate this magnificent occasion.

Monday's guests are actor Rick Overton and actress Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer.

"The Actor's Choice" is a weekly live-television entertainment talk show, that broadcasts from United Broadcasting Network (UBN-GO), Burbank, California, and is seen via Youtube, FB and numerous other video streaming services worldwide.

The program centers on actors, actress as well as other theatrical persons, including directors, producers, writers, organizations, etc.

Over the years, as part of Radio One/XM and the American Urban Radio Networks, and as a news reporter, Brewington has covered important news events. He served for seventeen years as the Los Angeles bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, covering the Democratic National Conventions in 1980 and 2000, the 1984 Summer Olympics, the Rodney King trial and the subsequent rebellion and both O.J. Simpson trials.

Brewington covered entertainment events like the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Golden Globe Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BET Awards and many others.

He has even appeared in several movies, including "Harlem Nights," as well as the NBC television special event, "Roots: Celebrating 25 Years."

Brewington has also produced and voiced acclaimed radio tributes to Marvin Gaye and other R&B legends. In 2016, he was the host for the Doo Wop Hall of Fame Induction Gala, held at the historic Globe Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Now, here's what we are asking: Just pick up your cell phone and take a short video selfie of yourself (no more than 10 seconds) giving us a shout out. Then send the shout out to our media/public relations manager, Sydney Chandler at: sydneychandlermotley@gmail.com. The shout outs will then be placed on the show's website, located at: www.theactorschoicela.org/ for all to see!









