TCG Books Publishes GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS By Taylor Mac







Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac. The play was originally commissioned by HERE Arts Center with the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's National Playwright Residency Program, administered in partnership with HowlRound. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus received its world premiere on Broadway in the spring of 2019.

In Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Taylor Mac's singular worldview intersects with William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Set during the fall of the Roman Empire, Mac's extraordinary play picks up where Shakespeare's blood-soaked tale left off: the coup has ended, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. Two lowly servants, Gary and Janice, are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It's the year 400-but it feels like the end of the world.

Taylor Mac (who uses "judy"-lowercase [sic]-as a gender pronoun) is the author of Joy and Pandemic; The Hang (composed by Matt Ray); Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Prosperous Fools; The Fre; Hir; The Walk Across America for Mother Earth; The Lily's Revenge; The Young Ladies Of; Red Tide Blooming; The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac; and the revues Comparison Is Violence; Holiday Sauce; and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville (created with Mandy Patinkin, Susan Stroman, and Paul Ford). Mac is the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award; is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a Tony nominee for Best Play; and is the recipient of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Artist Award, a Guggenheim, the Herb Alpert Award, a Drama League Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, the Edwin Booth Award, two Helpmann Awards, a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, two Obies, two Bessies, and an Ethyl Eichelberger.

