TADA! Youth Theater Offers Week-Long Musical Theater 2023 Spring Break Camps







TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater school break camps where children write, rehearse and premiere an original mini-musical. Future Broadway Stars will enjoy Spring school breaks from March 27th through March 31st and April 10th through April 14th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Children, ages 4-11, attend camp Monday through Friday and will be divided into groups with ages 4-5 from 9:00AM-1:30PM and ages 6-11 from 9AM through 5PM.

For registration information, please visit School Break Camps.

TADA! Spring school break camp brings young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Through improvisation and creativity, imagination soars as campers laugh, dance, sing and make connections with new friends. Musical theater training, storytelling and lively theater games keep young minds engaged and having a blast during school breaks. Professional New York City Teaching Artists lead ensemble-based instruction.

Weekly show titles inspire young people to create their own mini-musicals as an ensemble. Themes include: It's a MEOW-sical! I can't-I have rehearsal! Pirates & Princesses! No autographs, please! Dramatic Dinosaurs! and So apparently, I'm dramatic! On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. Young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

