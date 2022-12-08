Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TADA! Youth Theater Offers 2023 Week-Long Musical Theater School Break Camps

Children, ages 4-11, attend camp Monday through Friday and will be divided into groups with ages 4-5 from 9:30AM-1:30PM and ages 6-11 from 10AM through 5PM.

Dec. 08, 2022  


TADA! Youth Theater Offers 2023 Week-Long Musical Theater School Break Camps

TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person, week-long musical theater school break camps where children create and perform a brand new musical every week in Winter and Spring! TADA! camps take place from February 20th through February 24th; March 27th through March 31st and April 10th through April 14th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Children, ages 4-11, attend camp Monday through Friday and will be divided into groups with ages 4-5 from 9:30AM-1:30PM and ages 6-11 from 10AM through 5PM.

For registration information, please visit School Break Camps.

TADA! school break camp brings young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Through improvisation and creativity, imagination soars as campers laugh, dance, sing and make connections with new friends. The perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling and lively theater games keep their young minds engaged, active and having a blast during school breaks.

Every week, children enjoy musical theater training; create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical; explore their interests and identity; share their voices and be heard, and receive individualized attention and solo opportunities. Professional New York City Teaching Artists lead ensemble-based instruction.

Weekly show titles inspire young people to create their own mini-musicals as an ensemble. Themes include: It's a MEOW-sical! I can't-I have rehearsal! Pirates & Princesses! No autographs, please! Dramatic Dinosaurs! and So apparently, I'm dramatic! On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater





Tally Sessions, Sally Wilfert, Howard McGillin & More to Star in INVENTIONS OF PIANO I Photo
Tally Sessions, Sally Wilfert, Howard McGillin & More to Star in INVENTIONS OF PIANO Industry Reading
The Directors Company will present a reading of INVENTIONS FOR PIANO, a new musical by Joseph Thalken, based on the article Fantasia for Piano by Mark Singer. The private industry reading is being presented Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Theatre Center.
Talia Corren Appointed Co-Executive Director OF A.R.T./NY Photo
Talia Corren Appointed Co-Executive Director OF A.R.T./NY
The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) has appointed Talia Corren Co-Executive Director. Corren joins forces with Co-Executive Director Risa Shoup at the dawn of a new era for the esteemed service organization, as it adopts a model of shared executive leadership to envision and realize A.R.T./NY’s second half-century of impact.
Entertainment Unions Urge Congress To Restore Tax Fairness For The Industrys Workers Photo
Entertainment Unions Urge Congress To Restore Tax Fairness For The Industry's Workers
Americans will soon start gathering their receipts and documents to prepare their taxes, and entertainment workers anticipate owing unnecessarily burdensome amounts in taxes because they are unable to deduct required work expenses.
Industry Pro Newsletter: BWW 20th Hosts Announced Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: BWW 20th Hosts Announced
Nothing has been more exciting than our announcement last week of our 20th Anniversary Celebration set to take place on May 21, 2023 at Sony Hall in the theatre district. The event will be hosted by none other than BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge and Tony Award-Winning Broadway Legend Chita Rivera.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Tally Sessions, Sally Wilfert, Howard McGillin & More to Star in INVENTIONS OF PIANO Industry ReadingTally Sessions, Sally Wilfert, Howard McGillin & More to Star in INVENTIONS OF PIANO Industry Reading
December 7, 2022

The Directors Company will present a reading of INVENTIONS FOR PIANO, a new musical by Joseph Thalken, based on the article Fantasia for Piano by Mark Singer. The private industry reading is being presented Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Theatre Center.
Stevie Walker-Webb to Direct Presentations of New Musical GUN & POWDER in New York CityStevie Walker-Webb to Direct Presentations of New Musical GUN & POWDER in New York City
December 7, 2022

Obie Award-winning director and playwright, Stevie Walker-Webb, will helm the new musical Gun & Powder.  Following a sold-out run at Washington D.C.’s Signature Theatre in 2020, reading presentations for the production will take place in New York City on December 15 and 16.
Talia Corren Appointed Co-Executive Director OF A.R.T./NYTalia Corren Appointed Co-Executive Director OF A.R.T./NY
December 7, 2022

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) has appointed Talia Corren Co-Executive Director. Corren joins forces with Co-Executive Director Risa Shoup at the dawn of a new era for the esteemed service organization, as it adopts a model of shared executive leadership to envision and realize A.R.T./NY’s second half-century of impact.
Adam Frank Named Managing Director of Baltimore Center StageAdam Frank Named Managing Director of Baltimore Center Stage
December 7, 2022

Experienced non-profit arts leader Adam Frank will join Baltimore Center Stage as Managing Director. Frank will assume the role beginning December 13, 2022. 
Entertainment Unions Urge Congress To Restore Tax Fairness For The Industry's WorkersEntertainment Unions Urge Congress To Restore Tax Fairness For The Industry's Workers
December 7, 2022

Americans will soon start gathering their receipts and documents to prepare their taxes, and entertainment workers anticipate owing unnecessarily burdensome amounts in taxes because they are unable to deduct required work expenses.
share