TADA! Youth Theater Offers 2023 Week-Long Musical Theater School Break Camps







TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person, week-long musical theater school break camps where children create and perform a brand new musical every week in Winter and Spring! TADA! camps take place from February 20th through February 24th; March 27th through March 31st and April 10th through April 14th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Children, ages 4-11, attend camp Monday through Friday and will be divided into groups with ages 4-5 from 9:30AM-1:30PM and ages 6-11 from 10AM through 5PM.

For registration information, please visit School Break Camps.

TADA! school break camp brings young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Through improvisation and creativity, imagination soars as campers laugh, dance, sing and make connections with new friends. The perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling and lively theater games keep their young minds engaged, active and having a blast during school breaks.

Every week, children enjoy musical theater training; create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical; explore their interests and identity; share their voices and be heard, and receive individualized attention and solo opportunities. Professional New York City Teaching Artists lead ensemble-based instruction.

Weekly show titles inspire young people to create their own mini-musicals as an ensemble. Themes include: It's a MEOW-sical! I can't-I have rehearsal! Pirates & Princesses! No autographs, please! Dramatic Dinosaurs! and So apparently, I'm dramatic! On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater