Susan Stroman, Andy Blankenbuehler, and More Will Take Part in Open Jar Institute's Time Step Symposium


Open Jar is hosting THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM, including some top Broadway talent. Join in live (digitally or in person) for a round table discussion with some of Broadway’s most prolific choreographers and dance arrangers on how they blend movement and music to bring stories to life through dance on Broadway.

Joined by director/choreographers Susan Stroman (Crazy For You, The Producers, Contact), Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamiton, Bandstand, In The Heights) and JoAnn M. Hunter (Bad Cinderella, School of Rock, DIsaster!) with dance arrangers Sam Davis (New York New York, Company, An American in Paris), David Krane (Cabaret, She Loves Me, The Music Man) and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In The Heights), THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM will highlight where they find inspiration, how they navigate the creative process, and the necessity of collaboration in bringing some of the most magical and successful moments on Broadway to life.

THE TIME STEP SYMPOSIUM celebrates the relationship between music and dance on Broadway and beyond by inspiring creatives to continue creation.  

The event will take place on September 7, 2023 at 7pm. Learn more or register here.





