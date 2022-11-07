Submissions Are Now Open For Live & In Color's 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission







Live & In Color is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission. This program provides holistic creation and development support to early-career femme and/or non-binary playwrights to take a play from inception through a first reading. The opportunity will culminate in a 60-minute 2-person play that will be workshopped and presented as a reading for an audience at L&IC's Fall Retreat in September of 2023. Applications are now open and will close at 11:59 pm EST on 1/31/2023. Due to the volume of submissions, no deadline extensions or late applications will be accepted.

"I am beyond excited to be releasing applications for the 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission! It has been incredible to see the impact this program has had in the creation of poignant new plays that have gone on to be experienced by audiences across the country, and the value our artists have gleaned from working with us in the development of these pieces. I am excited to begin the search to see who our next recipient may be!" - Abigail Grubb, Program Director of the June Bingham New Playwright Commission.

The Commission, named after the late artist and playwright June Bingham, seeks to honor her creative legacy by empowering femme artists to create poignant, evocative, and timely new plays that push boundaries and reflect the nuance of the times we are living in. Previous recipients and projects have included Erlina Ortiz's award-winning play, La Egoista (2021), and AriDy Nox's The Wetlands (2022), which is set for an NYC reading in spring 2023.

The total fee for this Commission will be $3,000; housing, meals, and travel for the retreat are also provided. Schedule and deadlines will be at the discretion of the commission recipient and the program director.

"Early-career" is defined as artists who have written pieces previously, or have engaged in writing via books, film, TV, etc. but have not had theatrical work that has been extensively professionally produced by commercial or non-profit organizations and have less than two full-length pieces that have been published in print.

The full application is available at liveandincolor.org

Founded by Director/Choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry-on and off stage, and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. In its first seven seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "Howdyland!" by By JB Tang Jackson and Dominique Gélin, "Little Girl Blue" by Laiona Michelle, "With Bells On!" by Tommy Newman & Devanand Janki (Based on the play by Darrin Hagen), "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "The Wetlands" by AriDy Nox, "La Egoista" by Erlina Ortiz, "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy. In 2020, Live & in Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza and a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals, and two virtual 24 HR Play and Song Festivals. Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where artists can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities. For more info visit liveandincolor.org.

Photo by Andrew Young