Stephen Santore to Join ATG Entertainment as U.S. Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Stephen Santore, a New York-based marketing veteran with almost two decades of experience in the sector, will join ATG Entertainment's North American Senior team in the newly created position U.S. Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Santore will begin in the position later this Fall.



Ted Stimpson, Global CEO of ATG Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to have Stephen join our growing team in North America. Stephen will collaborate with our world class hospitality, ticketing, and operations teams to create memorable customer experience in and beyond our venues. His addition to ATG Entertainment will significantly enhance our strategic capabilities with a new level of marketing acumen and will allow us to deliver even more tailored and effective solutions for our venues and clients, ensuring that our producing partners receive unparalleled value and support.”



In his new role at ATG Entertainment, Santore will be primarily responsible for driving awareness and sales of the shows in the 21 ATG Entertainment venues throughout the U.S. He will oversee the development of marketing strategies and work closely with ticketing and revenue management teams to optimize sales.



He currently serves as Managing Director of Spot Co. a full-service entertainment advertising, marketing, and branding agency, based in New York City. During his 16-year tenure with the company, which began with an internship in 2008, he has held various key positions, including Account Director and Vice President. He also founded the Ticketing & Sales Department, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth and innovation.



