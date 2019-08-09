Scott Strong Joins RED TAIL LIVE

Red Tail Live is pleased to announce that Scott Strong has been named Director of Marketing for the Fort Worth, Texas-based promoter.

Strong arrived at Red Tail Live after previously serving as Regional Director of Marketing for AEG Live Southwest. While at AEG he led marketing efforts for the Paul McCartney and Bon Jovi tours, Ozzfest, River City Rockfest, The Theatre at Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas) and The Official Zoo Amphitheatre (Oklahoma City, Okla.).

Strong, a graduate of Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., garnered a Master of Science in Communication from Webster University (Webster Groves, Mo.). His work in the broadcasting field included programming and marketing for Susquehanna Radio Dallas, as well as marketing and promotions for heritage radio stations KSHE FM (St. Louis, Mo.) and WMMS FM (Cleveland, Ohio). Strong is a Marconi and National Association of Broadcast award recipient.

"It's an honor to be a part of this extraordinary team," Strong said. "Seeing what they have done and where they're heading in the future, it's an exciting time to be marketing the wide range of live entertainment that is being presented throughout the North American continent by Red Tail Entertainment."

Red Tail Live, a branch of Red Tail Entertainment, is a national entertainment event promotion and productions company formed by Marc Engel and entrepreneur Phil Drayer. Red Tail Live, formerly 35 Concerts, has promoted hundreds of shows since 2013, including Wild Kratts Live, Harry Connick, Jr., Norah Jones, Heart, Tony Bennett, The Beach Boys, Boston, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cirque Dreams Holidaze and many more. The Red Tail Productions division produces the national touring production of Nickelodeon's Double Dare Live.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You