Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Schools Receive Premier Communities for Theatre Education Distinction

Applications for the 2023-24 school year open August 1, 2023 and will close January 31, 2024. 

Apr. 06, 2023  


Schools Receive Premier Communities for Theatre Education Distinction

EdTA has announced its first-ever cohort of Premier Communities for Theatre Education, which celebrates school communities for their contributions to student success in theatre. To qualify, schools and districts must demonstrate that their theatre programs are rooted in EdTA's Opportunity to Learn Standards and provide resources at or above levels suggested by the National Core Arts Standards in Theatre.

"EdTA celebrates the community effort it takes to build and sustain a quality theatre program," said Dr. Jennifer Katona, EdTA's executive director. "The Premier Communities for Theatre Education distinction recognizes the work done by the entire school or district-from administration to teachers to students and parents-to ensure a safe and robust education in theatre is available to all students. We are thrilled to celebrate this first cohort of schools and look forward to continuing to recognize high quality programs in future years."

Once awarded, the distinction is applicable for a three-year period. The recipients of the 2022-2025 Premier Communities fo Theatre Education distinction are as follows, listed alphabetically by state, then school name.

  • Academy for Academics and Arts | Huntsville, AL
  • Canyon View High School | Waddell, AZ
  • Fullerton Union High School | Fullerton, CA
  • MOT Charter School | Middletown, DE
  • Osceola County High School for the Arts | Kissimmee, FL
  • Kennesaw Mountain High School | Kennesaw, GA
  • Floyd Central High School | Floyds Knobs, IN
  • New Albany High School | New Albany, IN
  • Topeka West High School | Topeka, KS
  • Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School | North Dighton, MA
  • Liberty Public School District | Liberty, MO
  • Gaston Christian School | Gastonia, NC
  • Fargo North High School | Fargo, ND
  • Williston High School | Williston, ND
  • Cedar Creek High School | Egg Harbor City, NJ
  • Rye Neck High School | Mamaroneck, NY
  • Long Island High School for the Arts | Syosset, NY
  • Lake Ridge Academy | North Ridgeville, OH
  • Parkland High School | Allentown, PA
  • Alvin ISD | Alvin, TX
  • Forney ISD | Forney, TX
  • Prosper ISD | Prosper, TX
  • Rock Ridge High School | Ashburn, VA
  • Eastlake High School | Sammamish, WA
  • Sehome High School | Bellingham, WA

The Premier Communities program was created to offer recognition to theatre programs, just as sports, music, and other school activities have opportunities to be honored for excellence. As the parent organization of the national Honor Society for theatre students (the International Thespian Society) and the professional association for theatre teachers, EdTA is uniquely suited to recognize excellence in theatre education-and the program aligns with the organization's vision that every child should have access to theatre education taught by qualified educators.

"Providing this kind of recognition is more crucial now than ever," said Katona. "It provides validation for theatre programs coming out of the pandemic, and at a moment when school censorship and curriculum legistlation are constantly in the news and on educators' minds."

Applications for the 2023-24 school year open August 1, 2023 and will close January 31, 2024. Find out more about the Premier Communities for Theatre Education.





Kanyok Arts Initiative Celebrates Five Years With Guest Of Honor Andy Blankenbuehler Photo
Kanyok Arts Initiative Celebrates Five Years With Guest Of Honor Andy Blankenbuehler
​​​​​​​Kanyok Arts Initiative, an intimate New York City training program that bridges aspiring artists from the studio to the professional stage through a re-imagined multi-disciplinary curriculum, announces the KAI Gala, Sunday April 30 at 5:00pm with special guest of honor, Tony Award winning director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.
Touring Producers Troika Entertainment Joins Crossroads Live Group Photo
Touring Producers Troika Entertainment Joins Crossroads Live Group
BroadwayWorld has just learned that touring producers TROIKA Entertainment is now part of the Crossroads Live Group, bringing more than 30 years of experience producing, managing, and booking touring productions.
Libby Pratt Announced as Third Awardee of the Annual Baxter St Family Residency at STONELE Photo
Libby Pratt Announced as Third Awardee of the Annual Baxter St Family Residency at STONELEAF RETREAT
Libby Pratt has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Baxter St Family Residency at STONELEAF RETREAT. The two-week program, started in 2021 with inaugural recipient Nona Faustine, provides lens-based artists who are also mothers with an unrestricted grant of $2,500, focused studio time, one-on-one critiques with members of Baxter St's Art Advisory Board, and family accommodations on STONELEAF's 22-acre property in New York's Catskill Mountains.
Broadway Investor Jason Turchin Launches New Record Label Photo
Broadway Investor Jason Turchin Launches New Record Label
Jason Turchin, founder of The Broadway Investor’s Club, has launched a record label alongside actor-composer Joshua Turchin. TBIC Music Group is described as a forward-thinking, project focused record label that aims to bring the music industry into the present.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Schools Receive Premier Communities for Theatre Education DistinctionSchools Receive Premier Communities for Theatre Education Distinction
April 6, 2023

EdTA has announced its first-ever cohort of Premier Communities for Theatre Education, which celebrates school communities for their contributions to student success in theatre. To qualify, schools and districts must demonstrate that their theatre programs are rooted in EdTA’s Opportunity to Learn Standards and provide resources at or above levels suggested by the National Core Arts Standards in Theatre.
Forge NYC Announces The 2023 Forge FellowsForge NYC Announces The 2023 Forge Fellows
April 6, 2023

Joining FORGE from across the U.S. and the world–and bringing their expertise in a vast array of fields including video game design and hairstyling alongside screenwriting, live performance, visual art and multimedia –these sixteen makers have been awarded a fully-subsidized six-month engagement with FORGE NYC, bookmarked with 14 points of contact curated to help them build the skills, systems, plans, and practices that will carry them not only through their current projects, but their life's work as creators. 
Podcast Exclusive: Steven Levenson Talks Hulu's UP HERE on The Theatre Podcast With Alan SealesPodcast Exclusive: Steven Levenson Talks Hulu's UP HERE on The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales
April 5, 2023

Listen to Steven Levenson on the latest episode of The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales!
Kanyok Arts Initiative Celebrates Five Years With Guest Of Honor Andy BlankenbuehlerKanyok Arts Initiative Celebrates Five Years With Guest Of Honor Andy Blankenbuehler
April 5, 2023

​​​​​​​Kanyok Arts Initiative, an intimate New York City training program that bridges aspiring artists from the studio to the professional stage through a re-imagined multi-disciplinary curriculum, announces the KAI Gala, Sunday April 30 at 5:00pm with special guest of honor, Tony Award winning director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.
Touring Producers Troika Entertainment Joins Crossroads Live GroupTouring Producers Troika Entertainment Joins Crossroads Live Group
April 4, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that touring producers TROIKA Entertainment is now part of the Crossroads Live Group, bringing more than 30 years of experience producing, managing, and booking touring productions.
share