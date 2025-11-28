SAMURAI OF BLUE EYES to Have Invitation-Only Bilingual Reading

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Invitation-only industry readings of the new straight play Samurai of Blue Eyes-written by Ryuma Matsuzaka-will be held December 5, 2025. Directed by Saki Kawamura, the reading will be performed in both Japanese and English.

Inspired by real events from the final days of the Pacific War, Samurai of Blue Eyes follows a half-Japanese, half-American soldier in the Imperial Japanese Army who is assigned to a kamikaze division. Surrounded by extreme psychological pressure and rigid ideology, he confronts a profound inner conflict between his two national identities as the war nears its end.

The play explores themes of nationality, cultural duality, and the human cost of war, examining how identity is shaped under extraordinary circumstances.

Further casting and creative team will be announced at a later date. The reading is invitation-only and presented for developmental purposes. Visit SAMURAI OF BLUE EYES.





