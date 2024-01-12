Roadco Entertainment Expands Team With Addition Of New Agent, Greg Seamon

Learn more about Greg here!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

RoadCo Entertainment, the production and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences, has announced a key addition to their growing team - Greg Seamon has joined the company as a new Agent.

Greg Seamon joins RoadCo from the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, TX, where he served as the Vice President of Programming and Venue Sales for the last 5 years. He was responsible for the strategic planning and departmental direction for programming the venues of the AT&T PAC campus as well as co-promoting events across the city of Dallas. Prior to AT&T PAC, he worked as the Programming Manager for the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Programming Manager for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ and as an Agent Assistant at Paradigm Talent Agency and Creative Artists Agency in New York City.

In his new role as an Agent, Greg joins the sales team led by Principal Agents Didi Perez and Jenny Sirota, booking tours nationwide. The trio will be supported by the Operations Team, managed by Arianna Giorgetti, Senior Director of Operations along with Will Whitaker, Manager of Operations and Ruth Laurence, Coordinator of Operations.

Since its formation in 2020, RoadCo Entertainment, a collaboration between Sony Music Masterworks and BSL Enterprises, has continued to expand its presence in live music and events around the world and create new and synergistic opportunities for its artists to connect with fans globally. 

Over the course of 2023, RoadCo developed and produced a range of live events based on popular brands and pre-existing intellectual properties, as well as all new immersive, interactive attractions for viewers of all ages. RoadCo's broad roster of live events also includes international sensations such as Bluey's Big Play, the heartwarming theatrical adaptation of the beloved Emmy® award-winning children's television series, which is currently on the road for a 100+ week North American tour, and The Choir of Man, the global phenomenon now on its second year in London's West End. 

Furthermore, RoadCo successfully collaborated with fellow Masterworks Live Companies – GEA Live, Senbla and Black Ink – on several Sony-IP based live events including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert and Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.

Looking ahead to 2024, RoadCo and co-producer, GEA Live, will introduce INSIDIOUS - a first of its kind touring production featuring an in-seat immersive, interactive horror experience designed specifically for theaters and performing arts centers. Through state-of-the-art lighting technology, special effects, audience interaction, and a dedicated augmented reality mobile app, this production fully immerses audiences in the paranormal world of the one of the most successful horror franchises of all time.

Also launching in the new year will be AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT, a nearly two-hour symphonic journey. Co-produced with GEA Live and Senbla, orchestras will perform Emmy-Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman's epic compositions from the series in musical suites that he has re-orchestrated exclusively for the concert experience as audiovisual moments from the series appear chronologically on a giant cinema screen.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information, please visit: www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/





