Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robyn Hurder

Listen to the full episode here!

Nov. 09, 2022  


Robyn Hunter is an actress best known for originating the role of Nini in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical", which also earned her a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", "Chicago", "Grease", and "Nice Work If You Can Get It". She's also performed in numerous Off-Broadways shows such as "Play It Cool", "Paint Your Wagon", "The New Yorkers", and "A Chorus Line" among others. Her tv credits include "The Right Girl", "Fosse/Verdon", and "Starlight Express". Robyn recently finished originating the role of Marcia Murphey in "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical", which has now transferred to Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Currently playing the role of Marcia Murphey in the Broadway show, "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical", Robyn Hurder shares how she got involved with the show and how she never thought it would be her biggest role to date. In fact, she auditioned for a different role but didn't think much of it because she felt like she wasn't right for it. Robyn speaks candidly about her love of performing, what it's like to work during the pandemic and the physical demands of it. She recalls how she got into theatre and how growing up with a supportive family, especially her mom, was one of the main reasons why she was able to follow her dreams. From doing community theatre productions in her younger years to playing the role of Mary Magdalene in a production of "Jesus Christ Superstar", it was that first taste of being the star of the show which pushed her to pursue performing as a career. Robyn also talks about having the "it" factor, the importance of believing in yourself and your talent, and that if you remain true to yourself and what you want, you're going to be okay.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.





Readings of the nw musical Psyche, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Johanna Moise  will take place on November 10th and 11th at 2pm at the DiMenna Center in Midtown Manhattan.
Ask anyone working in arts administration right now, and they’ll tell you that the challenges they are facing are numerous and unprecedented. For many regional theaters, audiences are slow to return - but is that individual ticket buyers or season subscribers? Are they concerned about COVID or is it something else?
National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is now accepting submissions for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, to be held in New York City on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023.
Live & In Color has announced that they are now accepting musical theatre submissions for their 2023 fall retreat at the Bingham Camp. This opportunity is open to playwrights, composers & lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical.

November 8, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/6/2022.
November 8, 2022

Readings of the nw musical Psyche, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Johanna Moise  will take place on November 10th and 11th at 2pm at the DiMenna Center in Midtown Manhattan.
November 7, 2022

Lesley Hunter has joined HERE in the newly created role of Managing Director. She succeeds Meredith Lynsey Schade, Producing Director, and Brenna Thomas, Director of External Affairs, whose departures this year have provided an opportunity for restructuring at the institution.
November 7, 2022

The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the eighteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to Julia Riew.
November 7, 2022

National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is now accepting submissions for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, to be held in New York City on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023.