Photos: Jasmine Amy Rogers Joins Students At Broadway Artists Alliance

On Friday, July 25th, Tony Award Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers surprised students at Broadway Artists Alliance with a visit. See photos here!

After finishing her Broadway run as the titular role in Boop! The Musical–her Broadway debut, and a performance for which she earned the Drama Desk Award for Best Actress–Rogers reflected on her journey in a Q&A. Rogers led the Broadway run of Boop! after traveling with the National Tour of Mean Girls as Gretchen Wieners. Winning the Theatre Under the Stars Tommy Tune Award for Best Actress in 2017, Rogers went on to compete in the Jimmy Awards, where she was a finalist. Rogers’s comedy and charisma, vocal chops, and extraordinary physicality made her performance as Betty Boop an unforgettable standout of the 2025 Season.

Rogers discussed growing up as a theatre kid, taking dance classes at only 2 years old, listening to Disney soundtracks, appearing as a finalist in the 2017 Jimmy Awards and more.





