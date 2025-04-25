Peter Charney Becomes Resident Director of Puppetry on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Charney will be stepping into the role of Resident Director for Puppetry on Broadway, a collective of puppeteers and fabricators working on, off, and around Broadway.

According to an Instagram post, Peter brings a wide range of theatrical and film directing experience to this role. He's the conceiver and director of A Eulogy for Roman, garnering a Drama Desk Nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience, and recently directed Puppetry on Broadway's inaugural show at 54 Below, titled The Best of Broadway Puppetry.

“My early love for theatre wouldn’t have been the same without the mesmerizing world of theatrical puppetry," Peter shared. "I’m deeply honored to help uplift and celebrate this extraordinary tradition—its masterful craftspeople and performers, and the dedicated community it continues to inspire through its timeless magic.”

