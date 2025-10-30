Noah Galvin and Frankie Rodriguez to Lead SENATE TWINK Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New theater production company Track 14 will host an industry reading of the new play Senate Twink by Ella Attell and Joe Gustaferro, directed by Drama Desk nominee Ryan Dobrin (The Last Five Years). The reading will star Noah Galvin (Theater Camp, Booksmart), Frankie Rodriguez (Chad Powers, The Sex Lives of College Girls, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Alex Gibson (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Schmigadoon!), and TikTok personality Vienna Ayla.

Senate Twink follows young Senate staffers navigating politics, power, and sex at the heart of the nation's capital in the wake of the digital age. With sharp humor and emotional insight, the play explores the intersections of queerness, authenticity, and ambition within the high-stakes world of Washington politics-a space that is at once vital, idealistic, and fiercely competitive.

The reading marks the first project by Track 14, a new production startup founded by Ryan Pascal, Alika Osadolor Hernandez, Daliya Habib, and Clementine Rice. The company incubated over the summer through the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking at Yale's Summer Fellowship, and aims to bridge the gap between emerging theatrical voices and industry platforms through development, production, and IP adaptation.

The Senate Twink industry reading will take place at The Public Studios in New York City. Members of the press and industry professionals interested in learning more about Senate Twink and future Track 14 projects can contact info@track14prod.com.





