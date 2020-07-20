Nikkole Salter Announced as Chair of the Board For Theatre Communications Group

Theatre Communications Group has announced actress, playwright, educator, and arts advocate Nikkole Salter as the new chair of the board, American Theatre reports.

New officers including three vice-chairs: Mara Isaacs, founder and executive/creative producer, Octopus Theatricals, New York City; Eileen J. Morris, artistic director, the Ensemble Theatre, Houston; and Meghan Pressman, managing director, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles.

Joining as treasurer and secretary, respectively, are Angela Lee Gieras, executive director of Kansas City Repertory Theatre in Missouri, and Lisa Portes, director and educator, Chicago.

"As part of our strategic planning process led by Yancey Consulting, TCG is reimagining all aspects of our programming and organizational structure, including governance," said Teresa Eyring, TCG executive director. "We are therefore not adding new trustees until later this year. Instead, through the visionary leadership of these officers, our board will create a responsive new structure that evolves our governance alongside TCG as a whole."

