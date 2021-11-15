New York's Original City Guide to Return to Weekly Print Publication







In tandem with the reopening of U.S. borders to international travelers, New York City sees another sure sign of tourism's return with new print versions of New York's Original City Guide magazine. The new editions coincide with City Guide's 40th anniversary, a run that has seen the publication become the largest and most widely distributed tourist magazine in the biggest city in the nation. In a media environment that has seen so many publications turn to digital-only or shutter altogether, the resilience of City Guide's print presence is all the more impressive.

Starting Thursday, November 18th, in time for Thanksgiving, City Guide is returning to print with a newly redesigned magazine, available via widespread city distribution. City Guide can be found in 90% of midtown, downtown, and other tourist-area hotels, in addition to information kiosks and other heavily trafficked spots around the city.

As evidence of the returning strength of the tourism sector, the magazine is supported by a robust 40 clients. There is a broad mix of New York City institutions and newcomers here, including all five of the city's observatories, Broadway shows (with some Off Broadway in there as well), plus dining, shopping, three major BIDs, attractions, and, of course, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

For four decades, City Guide's easy navigation and useful information have had concierge reaching for the convenient-size magazines when their guests have questions. This utility has carried over in the redesigned editions. There are six useful maps, including buses, subways, a gatefold map with the whole of Manhattan, and in-focus looks at Broadway, attractions, and Downtown. There are also exclusive savings offers, informative feature writing, and an in-depth look at what's new in New York City. Data shows 80% of tourists make many of their decisions after arriving and City Guide helps them plan amid the city's sometimes overwhelming array of options.

"Davler Media was established 17 years ago with the mission to help consumers make better decisions about how to spend their discretionary time and money. We are honored to be able to continue to serve NYC visitors and businesses. The NYC tourism industry is rebuilding, City Guide is rebuilding," said David Miller, Publisher of City Guide and CEO of Davler Media.

"With international tourism back and NYC the number one travel destination for domestic Thanksgiving travel, we are anticipating the world returning to our city effective this week. I am proud that the content we compile will help so many visitors have a more enjoyable and rewarding trip," comments Ethan Wolff, Director of Content Management for City Guide.

Like many businesses, City Guide and its parent company Davler Media took advantage of the pandemic shifts to innovate and create new media to better serve consumers. City Guide has redesigned its website CityGuideNY.com and offers clients multiple additional ways to reach audiences. City Guide maintains a 60,000-member Facebook Group, Everything To Do NYC; a new weekly enewsletter highlights the best weekend activities in the city. The email is complemented by the popular This Week in the City web article, updated daily.

Where there are tourists, City Guide magazines are never far away. Like the Empire State Building, Broadway, and Times Square (all covered extensively within City Guide's pages), the magazine is a city institution and a barometer for the vibrancy of New York tourism. In a sure sign of the city's tourism return, look for all-new weekly City Guide issues all around the city starting this week.