New Musical Comedy ME PROMETHEUS: CAVEMAN MUSICAL Will Have Industry Reading in NYC

An industry reading of Me Prometheus, an original musical comedy by Simon Riker and Emerson Sieverts with contributing writer Addison Janney, will be presented on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York City.

Set 900,000 years ago, Me Prometheus follows Herbert, a wannabe inventor, and Clarissa, a progressive prehistoric priestess, as they race to harness fire and convince their people to embrace it before the glaciers destroy them all. Hilarious yet heartfelt, equal parts highbrow and lowbrow, the show tackles themes of climate change, anti-intellectualism, and the halting march of progress through an absurdist comedic lens. The score notably spans many genres: from pop rock to barbershop, electronic to funk, offering a diversity of styles while maintaining a catchy cohesiveness throughout.

The reading will be directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie), with music direction by Stephen Murphy (Modern Ties).

The cast features Julian Diaz-Granados (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway and National Tour), Michelle Tsai (Hood: The Robin Hood Musical at Asolo Repertory Theatre), Nathan Repasz (Dirty Dancing in Concert National Tour), Natasha Bergman (Bergman & Bloustein), Gabriel Spector (Smoke Ring Quartet), Evan Michael Smith (2025 NYTF Best Actor), Parker Sera (Exagoge, La MaMa), and Evan Tyor (The Apartment Sessions).

Me Prometheus previously enjoyed an extended, sold-out run at the New York Theatre Festival, where it was nominated for Best Music and won Best Singer for Korra O'Neill's performance. Since then, the show has undergone significant development including multiple table reads, writers retreats, and workshops.

Simon Riker is a composer, lyricist, and multi-instrumentalist who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center, and New York Town Hall. Emerson Sieverts is a versatile choral musician who has performed with ensembles including GRAMMY-nominated Clarion Music Society, Tenet, and the Choir at Temple Emanu-El. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, most notably as a songwriter and bassist for NYC-based rock band The Tumblers. Addison Janney is a Brooklyn-based playwright whose works have been produced by Murmuration Theatre Company and Voices Unleashed.

"This show can go places," praised Local Theatre NY. "I'll be keeping my eyes out for Simon Riker, Emerson Sieverts, & Me Prometheus," wrote The Times Square Chronicles.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Ripley-Grier Studios, 305 W 38th St, New York, NY. Attendance is by invitation only. Industry professionals, producers, and investors interested in attending may request an invitation at meprometheus.com/reading.





