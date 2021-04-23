Nelson Coates Reelected As President Of Art Directors Guild







Production Designer Nelson Coates has been reelected to a second three-year term as President of the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800). Art Director/Set Designer Jim Wallis returns as Vice President and Art Director/Set Designer Judy Cosgrove as Guild Secretary. Set Designer Rick Nichol was newly elected as the Guild's Treasurer.

Nelson Coates, who was unopposed in the election, made the following statement, "I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to continue leading the Art Directors Guild - one of the most creative and influential Locals in the Entertainment Business. Championing the talents of our 3,000 members, addressing the unprecedented industry challenges and changes brought about by the pandemic, fostering member Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and striving to keep ADG members at the forefront of technological advances are but a few of the many areas of continued focus. I am excited about the direction of the ADG and look forward to what we can accomplished over the course of the next three years."

Certain leadership positions for the four crafts that comprise the ADG were also elected. The Art Directors Council (AD) chose Miranda Cristofani as Board Trustee and named Rachel Robb Kondrath to the AD Board. New Council members are Alex Gaines, Tracy Dishman and Billy W. Ray.

Members of the Illustrators, Storyboard Artists and Matte Artists (IMA) crafts reelected Marty Kline as IMA Board Trustee, Casey Bernay as Board member and Tim Burgard, Benton Jew, Joe Musso and William Thompson as IMA Council members.

Cate Bangs was named Trustee of the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Board while Shelley Wallace was re-upped to the Board. Returning Council members are Tim Croshaw, Shelley Wallace, Jim O'Donnell and Mark Haber.

Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists voted for Dionisio Tafoya as their Board Trustee, Sarah Gonzalez as Board member and Cristina Colissimo, Eric Rosenberg, Alex Maziekien and Karen Jossel as Council members.