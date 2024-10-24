NYC Tourism + Conventions Names Julie Coker President and CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York City Tourism + Conventions Board of Directors announced its selection of Julie Coker as President and CEO. She will begin the role on December 9, 2024.

Ms. Coker currently serves as the President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA), where she oversees the organization's efforts to promote San Diego as a top destination for meetings, conventions, overseas travelers and leisure visitors.

“Julie is a respected industry expert and deeply experienced leader who will steward both NYC Tourism + Conventions and New York City's $74 billion tourism economy,” said NYC Tourism + Conventions Board Chair and Shubert Organization EVP Charles Flateman. “I want to thank Nancy Mammana, our CMO, for also serving as our Interim CEO for the past four months and paving the way for a seamless transition. I also want to thank the search committee—Emily Rafferty, Luis Miranda, Melba Wilson, John Calvelli, Dan Nadeau and Marlene Poynder—who diligently led our recruitment effort with a commitment to finding the best talent in the country. We are thrilled to have Julie on board.”

“Leading the San Diego Tourism Authority has been an incredible journey, and I'm immensely proud of what our team has accomplished,” said incoming NYC Tourism + Conventions President and CEO/departing San Diego Tourism Authority President and CEO Julie Coker. “Together with our Board of Directors, members and the local tourism community, we successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and have driven San Diego's tourism recovery. This resilience and collaborative spirit have laid a strong foundation for my new chapter with New York City Tourism + Conventions. I'm eager to bring my passion for the tourism industry to New York City and look forward to building upon the remarkable work of the talented team in place, further enhancing the global appeal of one of the world's most iconic cities.”

Ms. Coker has served in executive roles across the tourism and hospitality sectors for more than three decades. Under her tenure, San Diego has ranked as one of the top-performing US destinations, ranking third in the nation in hotel occupancy at 73.5% in 2023, while the city's groups and convention business surpassed 2019 levels and the tourism industry generated $14.3 billion in visitor spending. With Ms. Coker at the helm of SDTA, tourism jobs returned to pre-pandemic levels with more than 200,000 employed; San Diego County's Transient Occupancy Tax generated more than $360 million for regional services; SDTA's sales and marketing programs delivered a $30 to $1 return on investment, the highest in the organization's history; and the retention rate among SDTA members was 93%.

Ms. Coker's commitment to serving on impactful boards gives her unique insight and notable influence in the tourism industry. In January 2023, she was appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce's U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board, joining 31 other leaders from the domestic travel and tourism industry in providing advice to the Secretary of Commerce on travel priorities. She also serves on the executive boards of the U.S. Travel Association and Visit California, the boards of Meeting Professionals International, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the San Diego Lodging Association and Sharp Health Care.

Previously, Ms. Coker served as the President and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) where she oversaw the 2017 NFL Draft and the 2016 Democratic National Convention, which had a combined economic impact of $325 million for Philadelphia. Prior to that, she was PHLCVB's Executive Vice President, Convention Division, and managed a staff of 25 sales and services professionals responsible for selling the expanded Pennsylvania Convention Center and hotel packages to customers across the country.

Prior to joining the PHLCVB, Ms. Coker was the general manager for the Hyatt Regency Philadelphia at Penn's Landing, where she led all operational aspects of the 350-room hotel. A 21-year Hyatt veteran, she began her career in 1989 as a corporate management trainee at Hyatt Regency Columbus. Throughout her more than two decades with Hyatt, she rose through the ranks in a variety of positions, including assistant front office manager, front office manager, hotel assistant manager, assistant executive housekeeper and general manager.

From January 2018 to 2020, Ms. Coker served as co-chair for the U.S. Travel Association's Meetings Mean Business Coalition and secretary-treasurer for International Association of Exhibitions and Events Executive Committee. From 2016 to 2019, she co-chaired the Shared Spaces Initiative to combat homelessness with Philadelphia's mayor, and in 2016, she served as the chair of Mayor Jim Kenney's transition team for the Democratic National Convention.

Additionally, Ms. Coker is a member of the San Diego Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. In 2023, she received the Fearless Award from the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the All-Time Hall of Fame by Smart Women in Meetings. In 2021, she was named a Phenomenal Woman in Business in the San Diego Union-Tribune's Phenomenal Women series. In both 2012 and 2019, the Philadelphia Business Journal named her among their Women of Distinction honorees. She was the 2017 United Negro College Fund Mayor's Ball Honoree for Civic Leadership and was named one of the Network Journal's 25 Most Influential Black Women in Business.

Ms. Coker is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management, and graduated magna cum laude.

“New York City remains the tourism destination for the globe because of the New Yorkers who work every day to show the very best our city has to offer. From Broadway and Brooklyn to Times Square and the Top of 30 Rock to Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, and everywhere in between, there truly is no other place like New York City,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “However, our best days still remain in front of us, and with Julie Coker at the helm, I know our city will soar to new heights and break tourism records once again. With a proven track record of turning the country's biggest cities into tourist destination hubs, Julie is prepared to show the world what makes our city special. Julie understands that when our tourist economy thrives, our whole city thrives—generating billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. I'm excited to welcome Julie and watch her continue to bring every corner of the world to the world's capital: New York City.”

“Julie is incredibly accomplished and a respected leader across the travel and hospitality sectors, making her an excellent choice to serve as President and CEO,” said Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon/former NYC Tourism + Conventions President and CEO. “She will undoubtedly bring great vision and care to the role, and I am excited to continue working with her in this new capacity as she stewards NYC Tourism + Conventions and New York City's tourism economy in the years ahead.”

“Julie is an extraordinary and highly respected leader in the travel industry on a national basis,” said Hyatt Hotels Corporation President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian. “Through her work in Philadelphia and San Diego, along with multi-constituent experience across municipal, state and federal entities, as well as industry organizations like USTA and TTAB, she is an exceptional choice as the new leader for NYC Tourism + Conventions. As someone who used to work with Julie and has known her for many years, I can say that NYC Tourism + Conventions is fortunate to have her advocating for the tourism economy and its many stakeholders. Her values and people skills will carry New York to higher heights of visitation and engagement.”

“Julie is a tremendous choice for New York City. Her successful experiences from coast-to-coast position her well to market one of the world's most sought-after destinations,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “I've worked with Julie on U.S. Travel's executive board and have seen her ability to navigate complex issues, coalesce disparate communities and lead the industry to a better place. We congratulate her on this appointment in NYC.”

“Julie is a passionate and experienced DMO leader who is highly respected by her peers and industry leaders in the US and around the world,” said Destinations International President and CEO Don Welsh. “As a former successful hotelier, she galvanized the hotel communities in Philadelphia and San Diego as well as the convention centers and other partners in those cities to deliver excellent results. She leads by example; her work ethic and diplomatic skills will benefit the City, its stakeholders and the team at New York City Tourism + Conventions.”

New York City continues to be a premier global travel destination, underscoring the tourism industry's role as an economic driver for New York City. In 2023, New York City welcomed more than 62 million travelers, generated over $74 billion in economic impact and supported over 380,000 leisure and hospitality jobs. The City is on pace to attract nearly 65 million visitors in 2024, and in 2025, expects to welcome over 68 million travelers, exceeding pre-pandemic visitation levels and paving the runway for continued growth as the City readies to host a slate of world-class events, including America250 and the FIFA World Cup 26.

