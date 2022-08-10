NYC Musicians' Union Local 802 Endorses Jerry Nadler For Congress







The NYC musicians' union (AFM Local 802) announces its endorsement of Jerry Nadler for Congress in U.S. District 12.



"Jerry is a longstanding fighter for working people, including the musicians of New York City," said Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi. "He is on our side in the battle for fair wages, health care, pension benefits, and proper job classification. Jerry knows that our musicians help make NYC the cultural capital of the world, and he has a great track record in supporting live music and arts education. Jerry has also fought voter suppression, helped victims of sexual assault, and led the impeachment of ex-President Trump. He has been on the right side every step of the way. We are proud to endorse Jerry Nadler for Congress in U.S. District 12 and encourage all of our members to vote in the all-important New York primary, either by early voting or in person on Aug. 23. We're with you, Jerry!"

Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage. For more background, see www.local802afm.org