Music Theatre International Will Receive Konecky Award at the New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon

New Dramatists has announced Music Theatre International (MTI) as the recipient of its annual Konecky Award. The Konecky Award is presented as part of the New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon, set this year for Tuesday, May 26. This year's Luncheon celebrates the outstanding achievements of the previously announced honoree, the multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Named for New Dramatists' beloved Board President Isobel Konecky and her husband, renowned entertainment attorney Ron Konecky, The Konecky Award recognizes those in the theatre and entertainment industry, who serve the field with passion, dedication, excellence, and leadership. "Music Theatre International is deeply invested in the history and vitality of musical theatre and the artists who shape it," says Christie Brown, Executive Director of New Dramatists. "Equally, their commitment to educational theatre and greater arts accessibility, emphasizes their dedication to the performing arts as an essential right for all."

“Where would theatre be without dramatists, and how could it thrive without New Dramatists,” states Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “We are delighted to receive this honor and join the previous recipients of the Konecky Award. On a personal note, this award is especially meaningful, as Isobel and Ron were both incredibly supportive of me in the early days of my career and taught me, by example, the importance of mentorship.”

The New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon in the Broadway Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets) will begin with a champagne reception at 11:15AM and end promptly at 2:30PM. Tickets are $550, or $5000 for a table of 10 seats (a portion of which is tax-deductible). Premium sponsorships and ad packages are also available. For tickets and information, visit NewDramatists.org/luncheon or contact DJ Brumfield at DJBrumfield@newdramatists.org, or call (646) 381-4694.





