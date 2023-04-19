Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Micaela Diamond Signs With CAA

Micaela Diamond is currently starring in the revival of Parade on Broadway, alongside Ben Platt.

Apr. 19, 2023  


Micaela Diamond has signed with CAA, Deadline reports. Diamond is managed by Lisa Loosemore at Viking Entertainment. Her publicists are Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman at Grapevine PR.

She made her professional debut in the musical television special of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC as a featured member of the ensemble. Diamond originated the role of Babe in The Cher Show.

In 2019, Diamond originated the roles of Lindy and Dorothy in the world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem at Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum. She also originated the roles of Young Tori and Amelia in Williamstown Theatre Festival's world premiere production of Row which opened on July 17, 2021.





