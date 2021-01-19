MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO







"Talk amongst yourselves" as hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston discuss 2003's Taboo on episode two of new Broadway podcast MY FAVORITE FLOP!

It's time to grab those shoulder pads and strike a pose, ladies and gentlemen, because episode two of popular new podcast "My Favorite Flop" is here and it's all about the 2003 Boy George lovefest Taboo. Based on the lives of pop star Boy George and fashion designer/performance artist Leigh Bowery, Taboo told the partly re-imagined story of a group of club "names" set in the location of what was the city's most fashionable nightclub. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina recount the show's humble beginnings in a converted basement theater in London's West End in 2002, to its splashy and highly-anticipated Broadway bow a year later, financed by celebrity and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell. They also touch on the lawsuits surrounding the show's producer, the behind-the-scenes drama that kept the show in the press for all the wrong reasons, and try to make sense of why this ahead-of-its-time musical shuttered after only 100 performances. Taboo may have flopped... but they make their best case for why it shouldn't be forgotten!

"My Favorite Flop" is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

Since its launch at the end of December, it continues to chart as one of the top 200 shows in the "Performing Arts" category on Apple Podcasts. Due to this overwhelmingly positive response, a companion video interview series titled "After The Bows" was also launched last week on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch. Streaming live between podcast releases, the show sits down with former cast members, creatives, super-fans, and more related to the last musical discussed in order to keep the conversation going and make sure that no flop fact is left behind. The pilot episode, featuring an interview with original "Marilyn: An American Fable" cast member Cortés Alexander, is available to watch here.

