LISTEN: Broadway's Claybourne Elder On The Art Of Kindness Podcast

Clay discusses transforming the random act of kindness that changed his life into a kindness movement on Broadway and much more in this inspiring conversation.

Feb. 23, 2022  


Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes Claybourne Elder on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul.

The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network. Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.



