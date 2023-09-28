John Kilgore Sound & Recording Rebrands as Renaissance Recording With New Leadership







The studio formerly known as John Kilgore Sound & Recording has been renamed Renaissance Recording, according to John Kilgore's website. The renaming took place earlier this year, when John Kilgore Sound & Recording Corp. passed ownership of the studio to Renaissance Recording, run by Ian Kagey and Derik Lee, with Daniel Kluger in residence in Studio B, on July 1, 2023.

The studio is located in the landmark Film Center Building, designed by Ely Jacques Kahn and built in 1928-29. Both the building and its lobby are designated landmarks.

John Kilgore has moved his base of operations to 130 West 29th Street, Sixth Floor.

The studio was commissioned in 2001 by Masque Sound & Recording, and designed by Francis Manzella of FM Design in consultation with John Kilgore, who at the time was Masque Sound's Director of Recording Services.

Chris Harmaty's Technical Structures Inc. began construction on February 5, 2002 and the studio opened for business on July 1 of that year. Its first project was mixing Steve Reich and Beryl Korot's Three Tales.

​

On March 1, 2005 John Kilgore Sound & Recording Corp. took over the studio's operation from Masque Sound.

Learn more about the studio here.





