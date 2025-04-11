Jerry Mitchell Will Direct Industry Reading of DIRTY LITTLE SECRET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dirty Little Secret will receive an industry presentation in New York City on April 11th. Dirty Little Secret is a new musical based on a true story.

At the dawn of the Jazz Age, a group of gay Harvard students and their wild parties ran afoul of the powerful elite institution. A young man’s love affair ended in tragedy, and the group was outed. A Secret Court formed by the school exposed and expelled the young men, ruining their lives while shielding the institution and its Court from discovery. After eighty years of concealment, in 2002, a journalist student at Harvard uncovered the Court and the stories of the young men of Harvard’s past.

With the Harry Pudding drag show in the mix, the musical tells this story, pulsing with the rhythms of the time that echo even today.

The book is by Jonathan Sheffer and the music & lyrics by Sheffer (Grammy-nominated) and pop songwriter Bruce Roberts. The industry-only reading is led by Tony-winning director Jerry Mitchell with music supervision by Chris Fenwick, casting by Craig Burns for The Telsey Company, and general management by Foresight Theatrical.

The cast includes Jake Pederson, Noah Ricketts, Adam Kantor, Marty Lauter, John Bolton, Kevin Pariseau, Kerry Butler and Tony-winner Alex Newell.

